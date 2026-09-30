TIP launches mobile office in Falmouth, unveils health plan

WESTERN BUREAU:

The Teachers’ Income Protector (TIP) Friendly Society, which was established to provide loans and income protection to employees in the education sector, has launched a mobile office at the William Knibb Memorial Baptist Church in Falmouth, Trelawny.

At present, The TIP Friendly Society has main offices in Kingston, Montego Bay, Ocho Rios, and Mandeville, which are not easily accessible to all who would like to utilise its services.

Speaking at the launch of the Falmouth mobile office on Sunday, Dr Garth Anderson, president of the TIP Friendly Society, said the goal of the nonprofit organisation is to fully cater to the needs of members, which means making its services as accessible as possible.

“We needed to cater to our teachers who are spread out in rural areas and find it difficult to reach our offices ... ,” said Anderson, who was adamant that the 29-year-old organisation must meet its mandate to those it was created to serve.

Anderson said the launch of a mobile office in Falmouth will also create the scope to attract new members, which would also strengthen the capacity of the organisation, which has a membership of 25,000 and assets of $10 billion.

He used the opportunity to announce the organisation’s health plan, which is creating another platform to make it easier for members to access healthcare.

“We are announcing a critical illness plan, which seeks to help the financial needs of members who may be stricken, for example, with cancer,” said Anderson. “For a monthly fee of $1,000, you get $1.5 million in coverage.”

Lorna Jackson, a former principal at William Knibb Memorial High School, praised the creation of the health plan, saying that it would serve as an important cushion to the members, especially those facing health challenges.

“I know of persons who have benefited from the organisation. The critical illness plan is a master stroke when you look at the cost of healthcare today,” she said.

The TIP Friendly Society is said to be Jamaica’s largest non-profit financial and insuring institution. It was established in September 1997 and operates under the Friendly Societies Act. It was created to help its members to build wealth and protect their families.

editorial@gleanerjm.com