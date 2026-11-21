Jamaicans seeking legal aid, restorative justice, child diversion services or support as victims of crime can now access those services through the country’s first Social Justice Services mobile app.

Launched on Wednesday at the AC Hotel in Kingston, the app is designed to improve access to justice by allowing users to chat live, book appointments, call, email and connect directly with service providers. It is also accessible to persons with disabilities.

Among its features are a service locator, victim services portal, interactive educational modules, push notifications and legal updates on programmes, activities and developments within the justice sector.

The app was developed by the Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs under the Canada-funded Social Justice (SO-JUST) project in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Multi-Country Office in Jamaica.

“Our vision is to build a justice system that is not only fair and efficient, but accessible, understandable, and responsive to every Jamaican regardless of their circumstances or where they live – in the mountains or in rural areas. The launch of this application takes us another step in that direction,” Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs Delroy Chuck said at the launch.

He added: “We want a Jamaica where a person seeking help does not have to struggle to find the right information, where a young person understands that there are alternatives to becoming further involved in the criminal justice system, where victims know that support is available, and where communities understand that disputes can be resolved through dialogue, mediation, and restorative approaches rather than the use of violence. This is the kind of social transformation we are working towards.”

Referencing more than a decade of Canadian support for justice-sector reform in Jamaica, Canadian High Commissioner Mark Berman said the app reflected a longstanding partnership and demonstrated how technology could strengthen public-service delivery.

According to Berman, the platform is ultimately about helping people find and navigate services that benefit them, their families and their communities.

“It’s about a mother in rural Jamaica who needs information about her legal rights that can’t easily travel to the office in Kingston. It’s about a survivor seeking support services and not knowing where to turn. It’s about a young person looking for guidance and alternatives, and it’s about citizens who simply need clear alternative information and a straightforward path to assistance,” he said.

UNDP Assistant Resident Representative Lesley Ann Ennevor welcomed the inclusion of accessibility features for persons with disabilities, describing them as an important step towards ensuring that no one is left behind.

She urged those managing the platform to build public trust by ensuring Jamaicans understand how to use it and the services it provides.

“We must continue listening to users, learning from their experiences, improving accessibility, strengthening functionality and ensuring that the technology evolves alongside the needs of the people,” Ennevor said.

She also reaffirmed the UNDP’s commitment to advancing the Sustainable Development Goals, particularly Goal 16, which focuses on peace, justice and strong institutions.

The Social Justice Services Jamaica mobile app is available for download through Google Play and the Apple App Store.

The seven-year SO-JUST project, which runs until 2028, represents a $1.2-billion investment by the Government of Canada. It is being implemented by the Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs in partnership with the UNDP Multi-Country Office in Jamaica and focuses on the four pillars of social justice: equity, access, participation and rights.