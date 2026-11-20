WESTERN BUREAU:

Businesswoman and veteran justice of the peace Claudette Carole Bryan is set to make history as the first woman appointed custos of St James, breaking a longstanding tradition of male leadership in the parish's highest civic office.

Bryan will be sworn in on December 3 at King's House in St Andrew, succeeding Bishop Conrad Pitkin, who demitted office on November 8 after serving as custos for eight years.

The appointment marks a return to familiar territory for Bryan, who served as acting custos of St James from August 2016 to January 2018.

Her elevation to the substantive position follows decades of involvement in education, justice, religious ministry and community development across western Jamaica.

A former president of the St James Lay Magistrates Association, Bryan has been a member of the national board of directors of the Lay Magistrates Association of Jamaica since 2012.

She served as parish president between 2014 and 2019 and has held the position of regional vice-president for Cornwall during two periods, from 2016 to 2019 and again since 2022.

Her contribution to education has been extensive, having served on several school boards, including those of Montego Bay Infant School, Corinaldi Avenue Primary School and Catherine Hall Primary School, where she currently serves as chairman.

She also spent a decade as a trustee of the Cornwall College Parent-Teachers Association and currently chairs the St James Parish Library Board.

Beyond education, Bryan has served as a mediator at the Harbour Street and Old Fort craft markets in Montego Bay and was a member of the independent oversight committee monitoring the rehabilitation of Cornwall Regional Hospital between 2018 and 2022.

She also served on the board of the Urban Development Corporation from 2020 to 2023 and has supported public education initiatives addressing human trafficking in western Jamaica.

Born a twin in Westmoreland during the 1960s, Bryan attended Petersfield Primary, Unity Primary and Mannings High School before pursuing professional qualifications.

She is a certified professional secretary and certified Christian counsellor, holding a bachelor's degree in Christian counselling from Central Christian University in North Carolina, United States.

Alongside her husband of 37 years, Junour Bryan, she operates Bryans Jewellery.

A committed Christian, Bryan has been a member of Family Church on the Rock since 1992 and is an ordained minister who has served in several areas, including women's ministry, children's ministry, evangelism and prayer.

Her personal philosophy is captured in the acronym PUA for MIT, which she explains in her profile as being "Pliable, Useable and Available to God for Motivation, Inspiration and Transformation".

Bryan is the mother of two adult children, Janele and Jhaun, and grandmother of three boys.

An avid reader who enjoys travelling, exercising and spending time with family, she has also served as a motivational speaker at schools, churches and other institutions.

janet.silvera@gleanerjm.com