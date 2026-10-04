Cry for truth

Jamaica is crying out for truth, Reverend Dr Devon Dick, pastor at Boulevard Baptist Church in St Andrew, declared yesterday, citing a lack of trust in the community.

“Citizens do not think that they can rely on our leaders for the truth,” Dick said as he addressed mourners gathered at the church for the remembrance service for late broadcaster Dervan Malcolm, 50, who died on August 27 after a period of illness.

Dick urged Jamaicans to return to truth-telling, regardless of the sacrifice it may require, telling a packed church that people want truth in both words and deeds.

“We have a problem. People are crying out for truth not only in Jamaica but across the world. Let truth be your guide. The spreading of false rumours and half truth is widespread where important facts are left out,” he said.

According to Dick, there is no economic value in truth-telling.

He called for Jamaicans to become searchers for truth, urging them to check ideas and data before making statements, especially where such information can be verified.

“There must be truth telling in the awarding of contracts, police killings, paying fair taxes, scamming, among others,” he told the congregation.

Noting that Malcolm was himself a truth-teller, as evidenced by his popular radio programme Both Sides of the Story, Dick said truth ought to be verified.

“Truth ought to be measured against God’s teaching. Truth can change lives. We must embrace truth for there is great value in truth telling,” he said.

He urged Jamaicans to recommit themselves to truth and develop a culture of truth-telling, calling for a moral revolution inspired by truth.

Malcolm was also remembered as a broadcaster who used his voice to serve others, particularly Jamaicans in the Diaspora.

In a tribute, Dr Rose Marie Lewis, a Jamaica-born entrepreneur and medical doctor based in Florida, described Malcolm as a friend of the Diaspora who gave it a home through the airwaves.

She said Malcolm used the microphone as an instrument of service.

“When he spoke, people listened,” she said.

Lewis said Malcolm’s voice was a bridge between Jamaica and the Diaspora, connecting teachers, students, professionals and businesses.

“Dervan understood the truth many forgot. He created a sacred space for people to listen, to have conversations together.”

She said his programme, The Jamaican Diaspora Live Online, gave power to people in the Diaspora and allowed Malcolm to capture the realities of their lives.

“He came into our living rooms through the airwaves and shone light on various sectors. He gave voice to ordinary Jamaicans doing extraordinary things. He made you feel important. He made the Diaspora be seen, heard and connected,” she said.

Pointing to her personal connection with the late broadcaster, Lewis thanked him for giving listeners “both sides of the story”.

MULTIFACETED

Tribute was also paid by journalist Earl Moxam, of the RJRGLEANER Communications Group, who recalled Malcolm as part of a team of young broadcasters who joined the professionals at Power 106 FM.

Moxam said he brought a multifaceted approach to broadcasting and made seamless connections, adding that he would long be remembered and revered.

The Calabar Old Boys’ Association also paid tribute, describing Malcolm as someone who sought the middle ground and never trumpeted his own deeds.

Delivering the eulogy, Norma Brown-Bell, a friend of Malcolm’s and a colleague at RJRGLEANER, described him as a gifted and deeply loved person.

Brown-Bell said Malcolm loved to share his mother’s old-time sayings and used them to guide his everyday life.

She spoke of his love for family and how he encouraged younger relatives not to give up on their dreams.

She also highlighted his love of reading.

“He would read The Gleaner and pretended that he was in a radio studio broadcasting,” Brown-Bell said.

She noted that Malcolm was loved not only by his family but also by people throughout his community.

“He embodied justice and peace,” she said.

Also addressing the two-hour service were Sian Mahay-Wilson, principal of Calabar High School; the Calabar Old Boys’ Association; and other members of the Diaspora, including community leader Irwine Clare, Dr Trevor Dixon, head of Jah Jah Foundation; and members of the Angel Foundation from the United Kingdom.

Throughout his distinguished career, Malcolm, who would have turned 51 on October 13, served in several key roles, including news presenter and editor, sportscaster, talk-show producer and executive producer of programmes. In 2007, he launched and hosted Both Sides of the Story on Power 106, a programme that became synonymous with informed and balanced public discourse. Through that platform, Malcolm sought to educate, empower and enlighten listeners while championing entrepreneurship and civic engagement.

His impact extended well beyond the studio. He was a strong advocate for road safety, child protection and issues affecting Jamaicans living overseas. His dedication to the Jamaican Diaspora earned him numerous accolades, including the Union of Jamaican Alumni Associations’ Diaspora Ambassador in Media Award and the Team Jamaica Bickle Award for his service, journalism and commitment to diaspora-related issues.

editorial@gleanerjm.com