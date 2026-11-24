The Old Harbour police in St Catherine have launched an investigation into the shooting death of a man at his home in Bois Content, Old Harbour, on Monday night.

The deceased has been identified as 53-year-old farmer Eric McCalla, otherwise called ‘Gagga’ and ‘Gary’, of Bois Content, Old Harbour in St Catherine.

Reports are that about 11:10 pm, McCalla drove home in his 2016 Toyota Probox motor car.

He reportedly got out of the vehicle and was conversing with someone when explosions were heard.

McCalla is said to have run into his yard.

The police were summoned and, upon their arrival and subsequent checks, McCalla was found lying face down beside his house.

He was taken to the Spanish Town Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

- Rasbert Turner

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