Restoration Grant Programme launched to assist MSMEs affected by Hurricane Melissa

The Ministry of Industry, Investment and Commerce (MIIC) has launched a Restoration Grant Programme to assist micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) affected by Hurricane Melissa.

The $500 million programme was launched on Tuesday at the Jamaica Pegasus Hotel in New Kingston.

Portfolio Minister, Aubyn Hill, explained that two grants are available under the programme, Tools of Trade Grant and Fasst Biz Grant.

Tools of Trade will provide eligible self-employed Jamaicans, whose tools, equipment or stocks were damaged or lost, with up to $100,000.

Hill said this includes mechanics, carpenters, masons, tailors, hairdressers, barbers, gardeners, beauty therapists, cookshop operators, among other eligible trades and services.

“The Fasst Biz grant will support eligible micro and small businesses with up to 20 employees and an annual turnover of $75 million. Depending on business size and sector, eligible enterprises may receive up to $350,000 to support the restoration of premises, tools and equipment,” he said.

Meanwhile, Director General of the Hazardous Substances Regulatory Authority, Dr Cliff Riley, who presented the project overview, said the programme is designed to advance recovery and strengthen the resilience of businesses across multiple sectors.

“We’re not focusing on any single sector. The MSME assessments, which were conducted primarily through the latter part of 2025, show that over 99 per cent of MSMEs, most of the small businesses, a large number of the mom-and-pop shops in the seven major affected parishes, received extensive damage, with recovery costs ranging between $500,000 to over $10 million to support those institutions,” he said.

Riley detailed the four ways MSMEs can apply for the grant.

Applications can be submitted electronically, at a Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA) office, Jamaica Business Development Corporation (JBDC) regional offices in Manchester, Montego Bay and Savanna-la-Mar or at any MIIC Application Drive.

He explained that applications will undergo an automated assessment and validation, followed by an in-field assessment or inspection.

Once a grant is approved, payout will be done via WiPay.

Electronic application: https://payout.gov.jm/userapp/programmes/details/?programmeId=2

For additional information:

- JIS News

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