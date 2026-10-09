Clarendon records 19 per cent drop in major crimes

Clarendon recorded a 19 per cent reduction in major crimes between January 1 and October 3, with reported incidents down by 48 when compared to the corresponding period last year, Deputy Superintendent of Police Junior Smith has reported.

Addressing this month’s sitting of the Clarendon Municipal Corporation, Smith attributed the decline to police operational activities and the cooperation of residents, while highlighting progress in the clearance of murder cases and serious crimes from previous years.

According to the statistics presented, 203 major crimes were reported during the period under review, down from 251 in 2025, representing a 19.1 per cent reduction.

Murders declined from 30 to 27, a 10 per cent decrease, while shootings declined from 33 to 27, representing an 18 per cent reduction.

The figures presented for other major crimes included 19 reports of rape, 28 aggravated assaults, 31 robberies, 58 break-ins and 13 cases of larceny.

Smith said the results reflected the impact of police operations and the willingness of residents to work alongside law enforcement to address criminal activity.

“What we are reaping success from are our operational activities, and overwhelming support from the citizens in the division of Clarendon,” he said.

He further emphasised the importance of public confidence in the police, linking the relationship between officers and residents to the progress being made in solving crimes across the parish.

“The trust level in the police from the general citizenry has been reaping these rewards as it relates to the clear-up of crimes within the parish,” Smith said.

The deputy superintendent also reported that the police had made significant strides in clearing murder cases committed in 2026, while clearing 55 per cent of serious crime cases from previous years.

He explained that cleared cases are those in which suspects have been charged and brought before the courts.

He credited public cooperation with helping investigators advance their inquiries and bring suspects before the courts.

Smith cited the investigation into the September 8 incident in Mineral Heights, in which an eight-year-old girl was reportedly abducted and raped, as an example of the assistance the police have received from residents.

Taxi driver, 37-year-old Damion Beckford, of Canaan Heights in the parish, has been charged in connection with the case.

Smith said the investigation had progressed rapidly, with the police receiving considerable assistance from members of the public.

“We have received overwhelming support from the citizens, and the investigation is progressing smoothly,” he said.

He expressed gratitude to residents who continue to assist law enforcement, underscoring the shared responsibility of the police and communities in improving public safety.

“Again, thanks to the citizens of this parish that want to see Clarendon as one of the safest places in Jamaica,” he said.

- Olivia Brown

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