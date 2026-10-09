Health Ministry taps students to help boost Jamaica’s blood supply

The Ministry of Health and Wellness is mobilising students across Jamaica to help strengthen the national blood supply, with the first cohort of youth ambassadors under the ‘You’re Somebody’s Type’ campaign recently tasked with encouraging a culture of regular blood donation among their peers.

The students were welcomed at a Student Ambassadors Mixer held on Monday at the Terra Nova All-Suite Hotel in Kingston, where Krystal Lee, MP, Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Wellness, called on them to use their influence to challenge misconceptions about blood donation and inspire more Jamaicans to become donors.

“Blood cannot be manufactured, it needs to be donated,” Lee said, adding that the demand for blood affects people across all age groups, including persons living with sickle cell disease, children undergoing cancer treatment and patients requiring surgery.

The minister of state encouraged the student ambassadors to take the campaign’s message into schools and communities, helping to build awareness and encourage action at school and within their communities.

The first cohort is expected to establish a foundation for future student ambassadors as the ministry, through the National Blood Transfusion Service (NBTS), seeks to strengthen Jamaica’s network of blood donation advocates.

Youth ambassadors receive a Student Ambassador’s Kit containing information and resources to support their outreach efforts.

Lee also highlighted the Lifesavers Club, also launched under the campaign, and whose members are a community of advocates and donors committed to encouraging repeat donations.

“You are somebody’s type, and that is our message, our national rallying call to Jamaicans islandwide,” she said, reminding the students that every unit of blood collected represents hope and every donor recruited represents a potential life saved.

The ministry continues to encourage eligible Jamaicans to donate blood and support efforts to maintain a reliable supply for patients requiring transfusions.

- JIS

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