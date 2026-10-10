JA wins gold, bronze at Robotics Olympics

Jamaica’s eight-member team won gold and bronze in their respective competitions at the 10th staging of the First Global Robotics Olympics in South Korea.

The Jamaican won the Ustad Ahmad Lahori gold award for innovation in engineering, a major technical award.

They shared bronze with Nigeria in engineering documentation.

The competition began Wednesday and ended today.

Jamaica’s eight-member co-ed delegation includes students, coaches and a chaperone drawn from the American International School of Kingston, Immaculate Conception High School, Knox College, St. Andrew High School for Girls, and Wolmer’s Boys School.

Donavan Wilson, president of the Union of Jamaica Alumni Associations(UJAA), the US-based non-profit organization that sponsored the team, told The Gleaner he was extremely pleased with the performance of the team.

“I note that we had three girls on the team and one student from a rural area school – only the fourth time in 10-years we have had a rural area student on the team – and the team spirit shown by members and the support they offered each other when things got difficult was marvelous to see,” he said.

Wilson says UJAA continues to work toward providing Jamaican high school students with a unique opportunity to learn, compete and represent their country internationally.

“Support from alumni members connected to the participating schools helps to make this opportunity possible for the team. However, financial support remains a challenge,” he said. The team is made up of the following students and coaches:

Alaina Brown - St. Andrew High School for Girls

Kayleigh Fullerton - Immaculate Conception High School

Emil McCarthy – Wolmer’s Boys School

Jamoui Miller - Knox College

Adia Williams - American International School of Kingston

Niara Cooper - St. Andrew High School for Girls (Additional Student)

Coaches

Marc Eaton (Jamaica College)

Orville Daley (Jamaica College) - Coach

Chaoperone

Dezion Duhaney

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