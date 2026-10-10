Two women, young child killed in shooting, arson attack in St Andrew

Two women and a young child were killed after their St Andrew homes were firebombed and shot-up by armed thugs last night.

Those killed have been identified as Lashane Ellis, 30, her one-year-old son Kaheel Daley, and Kimeisha Gibson, 39, all of Kidd Lane, in the Two Mile area.

Residents report that about 11:30p.m armed thugs went to the house occupied by Ellis and her son and opened fire before setting it ablaze.

Before making their escape, the hoodlums reportedly opened fire on the neighbouring house, killing Gibson.

Ellis’ mother, Natasha Hall, told The Gleaner that her daughter telephoned her from inside the burning house saying: “Mommy throw water pan the house fi me, please me a beg you, throw water pan di house”.

She was found under a burnt out mattress clutching the body of her young child.

Member of Parliament for St Andrew South West called the incident a "tragedy" and described the perpetrators as "monsters".

"The question that is left to be asked is who are these persons who did it? Were they born of a mother, do they have sisters, what's going through their heads [and] how did they became these monsters?", she questioned.

Brown Burke appealed to persons with information about the incident or saw anything suspicious to make a report to the police.

-- Simone Morgan Lindo

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