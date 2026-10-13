‘JAMAICAN, FULL STOP’

Twenty-four new Jamaican citizens, including a two-year-old boy, received their citizenship certificates at a ceremony at the Jamaican Consulate in New York on Friday, October 9.

The new citizens came from across the consulate’s jurisdiction, which spans New York, 32 other US states, Puerto Rico and Bermuda. Their paths to citizenship were varied: some were born to Jamaican parents or grandparents, while others married into Jamaican families. Successful applicants who could not attend received their certificates by mail.

Between November 2024 and September 2026, the consulate processed just under 3,000 citizenship applications, reflecting the strong desire among members of the Jamaican diaspora to formalise their ties to the island.

For many in the room, the journey to the ceremony began long before the event itself.

One new citizen, an artificial intelligence specialist with roots in St Catherine, boarded a bus in Massachusetts at 1:30 a.m. and arrived outside the consulate by 6:30 a.m., hours before it opened. So determined was he not to miss the occasion that Consul General Oliver Mair singled him out from the podium, drawing warm applause.

He was not alone in making the journey. Parents, spouses, children and other relatives travelled from across the region to stand alongside their loved ones, filling the room with cameras, small Jamaican flags and excitement. Babies cooed through the speeches, and laughter came easily.

Among the memorable moments was the appearance of a mother and her two-year-old son, who were called up together to receive their certificates side by side, completing their family’s journey to citizenship in a single step. Two brothers who had planned to share the occasion discovered that only one could attend, while tears of joy were shed as others formalised their ties to their Jamaican heritage.

Mair presided over the ceremony, formally welcoming the new citizens, their families and friends into the Jamaican family. The consulate also announced that citizenship ceremonies would now be held quarterly.

Addressing his first citizenship ceremony since assuming office in New York, Mair spoke directly to the new citizens, many of whom, he observed, had long felt Jamaican — defending the country’s athletes, watching the Olympics, and correcting those who got Jamaica wrong.

“Today, the paperwork has finally caught up with your heart,” Mair said. “From this moment, you are not a visitor, not a friend of the family, not almost Jamaican. Today, you are Jamaican, full stop.

“My message to you is simple: do not stand on the sidelines,” he said. “Invest. Mentor. Build. Bring your skills, your networks and your ideas home. The door is open, and now you hold the key.”

He spoke of a nation recognised around the world for its contributions to music, sport and culture, having given the world reggae, ska and dancehall; transformed sprinting into an art form; and shared its food, language and spirit internationally.

TIME OF OPPORTUNITY

Turning to the Jamaican passport, Mair told the new citizens: “It may not be the most powerful passport on the planet, but let me tell you, it opens a lot of doors. It opens doors that no ranking can measure: a door to a people who will greet you anywhere in the world as one of their own.”

He said the new citizens were joining Jamaica at a time of opportunity, pointing to an economy strengthened through years of discipline, a tourism sector continuing to grow despite the setback of Hurricane Melissa, and prospects in logistics, technology, the creative industries, agriculture, real estate and renewable energy. He urged them to play an active role in the country’s development.

Mair closed with a tribute to the late Honourable Louise Bennett-Coverley, affectionately known as ‘Miss Lou’, whose poem, Colonization in Reverse, chronicled Jamaicans migrating to England. Noting that the story had come full circle, with the children and grandchildren of the diaspora claiming their Jamaican citizenship, he offered the new citizens a verse of his own in the spirit of Miss Lou before sending them off with a warm “Welcome home, walk good.”

Victoria Mutual Building Society, a long-standing community partner of the consulate, joined in presenting the certificates and gave each new citizen a gift.

Bringing greetings on behalf of the society and the wider VM Group, Natasha Service, chief representative officer, said: “Becoming a citizen of any country is significant, but I hope you will forgive me for saying that becoming a citizen of Jamaica is something particularly special. Jamaica, as we all know, is so much more than just a place on the map. We are a people with a remarkable history, a rich culture, an extraordinary spirit, and a sense of national pride that travels with us wherever we go.”

Service noted that Victoria Mutual had spent nearly 148 years helping people realise their dreams and build stronger communities, a commitment that extended to the Jamaican community in New York. She encouraged the new citizens to celebrate Jamaica’s culture, learn its history and contribute to its development.

Responding on behalf of the new citizens, Deon Rose described the ceremony as a wonderful and exciting moment after what had been a lengthy process for some.

“Every one of us has a unique and different story here today, but we are all here for the same reason, and that is our love for Jamaica,” Rose said. “Being a Jamaican citizen is not just about a certificate or obtaining your passport. It’s a higher bond than that. It is incredibly important to continue to strengthen your bond with Jamaica: to invest, to visit, to pour into the country of Jamaica and the culture of Jamaica.”

Mair encouraged Jamaicans in the diaspora whose children or other family members may be eligible for citizenship to visit www.congenjamaica-ny.org to learn how to apply.

editorial@gleanerjm.com