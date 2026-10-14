PwC study: AI adoption outpaces workplace training

The rapid adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) is creating a new divide in the workplace, with employees who use the technology regularly reporting greater confidence and career prospects, while others struggle to access the training needed to keep up, according to PwC’s Global Workforce Hopes and Fears Survey 2026.

The findings present a growing challenge for Caribbean employers: how to spread the benefits of AI across the workforce, while retaining employees with increasingly sought-after skills.

The survey, which gathered responses from 49,364 workers across 48 countries and regions and 29 sectors in May and June 2026, found that 64 per cent of employees had used AI at work in the previous 12 months, up 10 percentage points from a year earlier. Daily use of generative AI increased from 14 per cent to 22 per cent, while 59 per cent of respondents expect their use of AI tools to rise over the next year.

Yet, access to skills development appears to be moving in the opposite direction. Just 51 per cent of workers said they had access to the learning and development resources they need, down from 59 per cent a year earlier, suggesting that technology adoption is advancing faster than some organisations’ investment in workforce development.

The survey grouped workers according to their AI capabilities and the scarcity of their skills in the labour market. The largest segment, described as the “engine room”, accounts for 56 per cent of respondents. These employees are central to day-to-day operations but have fewer opportunities to develop AI-related skills, with only two in five reporting access to the learning resources they require.

At the other end of the spectrum are “front-runners”, employees who combine strong AI capabilities with highly valued skills. While they are well placed to benefit from technological change, they may also be more difficult to retain. Nearly three in 10 front-runners said they were very likely to change employers within the next 12 months, compared with 19 per cent of workers overall.

The survey also found that workers who use AI daily tend to report higher levels of confidence and ambition. Sixty-eight per cent said they were confident about their job security, compared with 57 per cent of infrequent users. Daily users were also more likely to trust senior management, feel confident about learning new skills and seek promotion opportunities.

Adrian Tait, consulting partner at PwC Jamaica, said organisations must view AI transformation as more than a technology project.

“The findings reinforce that AI transformation cannot be treated solely as an investment in technology. Caribbean employers should also consider whether people across the workforce have access to relevant training, practical opportunities to use new tools, and clear communication about how jobs and skills are evolving, alongside a clear people strategy aligned to their digital transformation programme.”

The report suggests that ensuring broad access to training will be critical if organisations are to avoid creating a two-speed workforce.

Pressures

Jossett Francis-Wint, senior manager, Workforce, at PwC Jamaica, warned that unequal access to AI tools and skills development could deepen workplace disparities.

“If access to AI and skills development is concentrated among a relatively small group of employees, organisations risk creating a workforce that progresses at different speeds. To navigate this transition, employers must pair technology adoption with continuous learning and an environment that helps employees build the skills and confidence to thrive in AI-enabled work.”

The findings also highlight broader pressures facing employees. Only about one-third of respondents reported having money left at the end of the month, while 27 per cent said fatigue or burnout was affecting their productivity. Economic uncertainty was cited more frequently as a threat to job security than AI-driven automation.

Francis-Wint argued that employers should address those challenges as part of a broader workforce strategy.

“AI adoption, trust, skills, employee well-being and talent retention are increasingly interconnected. Caribbean leaders have an opportunity to approach these issues as part of one workforce strategy, rather than as separate technology, human resources or change-management initiatives.”

For employers, the survey identifies four priorities: expanding access to AI training, strengthening trust through clear communication, ensuring employees across all levels can participate in AI-driven change, and retaining critical talent through meaningful development and career opportunities.

Ultimately, the survey raises a question for organisations across the Caribbean: is investment in AI being matched by investment in people? As businesses adapt to technological change, the answer may determine whether AI delivers lasting gains in productivity, employee experience and business performance.