Jamaicans urged to share concerns with healthcare providers

Jamaicans are being encouraged to have open and honest conversations with their healthcare providers about their health concerns, treatment options and any challenges they may face, as part of efforts to safeguard their heart health and prevent serious cardiovascular complications.

Director of the Non-Communicable Disease and Injury Prevention Unit in the Ministry of Health and Wellness, Dr Tamu Davidson, told JIS News that effective communication between patients and healthcare providers is essential to person-centred care and empowers individuals to take a more active role in managing their health.

She urged patients to ask questions whenever they do not fully understand their treatment instructions and to discuss any challenges they may encounter in adhering to their prescribed care plans.

The director noted that uncontrolled cardiovascular risk factors can lead to serious health conditions, including heart failure and stroke.

Dr Davidson expressed concern that Jamaicans are dying prematurely from conditions that can often be effectively managed or prevented through timely intervention, appropriate treatment and healthy lifestyle changes.

“Our concern is that we are seeing Jamaicans die way before their time… in the most productive time of their lives. These are not just numbers… these are mothers, brothers, sisters, and fathers,” she stressed.

Against this background, Dr Davidson is encouraging Jamaicans to get regular health checks and know their health numbers, including those related to blood pressure and blood sugar. However, she emphasised that awareness must be followed by action.

The director is also urging Jamaicans to incorporate healthy eating and regular physical activity into their daily routines, noting that even small steps, such as walking, can make a meaningful contribution to better heart health.

For persons diagnosed with hypertension, diabetes or cardiovascular disease, Dr Davidson emphasised the importance of taking their medication as prescribed and combining treatment with healthy lifestyle practices, stressing “exercise is prescription, nutrition is medicine”.

The director maintained that protecting heart health requires more than simply knowing one's health status; it demands consistent action, adherence to treatment, and open communication with healthcare professionals to effectively manage risk factors and prevent complications.

Follow The Gleaner on X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.