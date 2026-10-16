Female murder accused granted $500,000 bail in St Catherine

A St Catherine woman accused of fatally stabbing her child’s father during a dispute has been granted bail in the sum of $500,000 in the Parish Court.

Stacey-Ann Riley, of Island Farms, Gutters, Old Harbour, appeared before Acting Senior Parish Court Judge Janelle Nelson-Gayle on Friday.

Riley is charged with the murder of 64-year-old labourer Fitzroy Williams, also of Island Farms, Gutters, St Catherine.

Her attorney, Stefan Mathews, argued during the bail application that Riley acted in self-defence and was not a flight risk, making her a suitable candidate for bail.

The court granted bail with one or two sureties, on condition that Riley surrender her travel documents and return to court on December 1.

Allegations are that about 11:20 pm on September 30, Williams visited Riley’s home, where the two, who shared a child, became involved in a dispute.

The disagreement reportedly turned physical, and Williams was allegedly stabbed in the groin with a knife.

He was taken to the Spanish Town Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Riley was subsequently arrested and charged with murder.

- Rasbert Turner

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