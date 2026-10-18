Jamaica’s first casino to open February 2027

WESTERN BUREAU:

After more than a decade of legislative preparation, regulatory hurdles and anticipation, Jamaica’s first casino is scheduled to open in February 2027 at Princess Grand Jamaica in Green Island, Hanover, ushering in a new era of regulated gaming for the island’s tourism industry.

Princess Hotels and Resorts Jamaica confirmed the opening timeline on October 14, during World Travel Week 2026, which saw the hotel group capture 11 international awards across luxury hospitality, weddings, conferences and culinary excellence.

The announcement marks another milestone for Adamas Grand Casino Jamaica, whose operator, Adamas Grand Casino Limited, became the first company to receive a casino gaming operator’s licence from the Casino Gaming Commission (CGC) earlier this year.

Unlike some international destinations where casino gambling is restricted to foreign visitors, Jamaicans will be permitted to enter and gamble at the facility, alongside tourists.

The casino will operate under a management agreement with Grupo Orenes, a Spanish gaming and hospitality company with established operations in Spain, Mexico and Andorra.

Designed by internationally acclaimed architect Manuel Clavel, the facility will feature slot machines and live table games, including blackjack, craps, roulette and poker.

Its entertainment offerings will extend beyond gaming to include a sports bar, premium dining accompanied by live performances and an exclusive nightclub.

The casino forms part of Princess Hotels and Resorts’ approximately US$400-million investment in Hanover, which includes Princess Grand Jamaica and the adults-only Princess Senses The Mangrove.

The opening will represent the culmination of a process that began with the passage of Jamaica’s Casino Gaming Act in 2010, establishing the framework for casino operations within approved integrated resort developments.

Under the legislation, casinos cannot operate as stand-alone businesses but must form part of large-scale tourism investments incorporating accommodation, entertainment, dining and other facilities.

Although Adamas Grand Casino Limited has secured its operator’s licence, the company must satisfy several regulatory conditions before opening its doors.

These include approved surveillance and security systems, responsible gaming safeguards, anti-money laundering measures, player protection protocols and integration with the Casino Gaming Commission’s Gaming Management Information System.

The operator was previously given until March 2027 to satisfy the outstanding conditions, making the newly announced February opening an important target.

The casino is expected to further diversify Jamaica’s tourism product, introducing regulated casino gaming as an additional attraction for international visitors while creating new opportunities in entertainment and hospitality. Some 100 additional jobs have been created for the new entity.

Eleven international awards

The casino announcement coincided with a successful week for Princess Hotels and Resorts Jamaica, which secured 11 awards across the World Travel Awards, World MICE Awards and World Culinary Awards.

Princess Grand Jamaica was named Caribbean’s Leading Resort, Caribbean’s Leading Conference Hotel and Jamaica’s Leading Resort.

Its sister property, Princess Senses The Mangrove, received several honours, including Caribbean’s Leading Adult-Only All-Inclusive Resort, Caribbean’s Leading Water Villa Resort and Caribbean’s Leading Wedding Resort.

The resort group also received recognition for its wedding facilities, luxury suites and meetings and conventions offerings.

Robert’s Flame Restaurant at Princess Senses The Mangrove was named Jamaica’s Best Hotel Restaurant at the World Culinary Awards.

Marc Pelfort, regional director of sales and marketing for Princess Hotels and Resorts Jamaica, described hosting World Travel Week as a proud moment for the organisation.

“Hosting World Travel Week in Jamaica was a proud moment for our team and an opportunity to welcome leading voices from across the international tourism industry to our destination,” Pelfort said.

“To have the week marked by 11 prestigious awards across our resorts makes the occasion even more meaningful.”

He credited the achievements to the commitment of the group’s employees.

“This recognition belongs to our dedicated colleagues, whose passion and commitment shape the experiences we create for our guests every day. We are proud to contribute to Jamaica’s tourism story and look forward to building on this momentum.”

The February opening of Adamas Grand Casino Jamaica will add a new dimension to the Princess resort development, positioning Green Island as the home of Jamaica’s first regulated casino gaming operation.

janet.silvera@gleanerjm.com