Keira’s hard work pays off

For 11-year-old Keira Ledgister, a resident of Junction, St Elizabeth, the news that she had been awarded a scholarship to the Hampton School was exciting and at the same time, unexpected.

The former Great Start Academy student was at home when her mother, Georgetta Thomas-Ledgister, received the call informing her that Keira had been selected as the JN Foundation Scholar for St Elizabeth.

“I knew I worked hard; however, I was just shocked in the moment because it was such great news,” Keira said.

She is among 37 students who are recipients of five-year JN Foundation scholarships this year. Fourteen recipients are parish scholars, three are JN Bank Easi-Save County Scholars, while 20 children of JN Group employees received Building Excellence and Achieving More Success (BEAMS) scholarships after attaining placement scores of at least 320. The scholarship is intended to assist with educational expenses throughout the student’s five-year high school journey, subject to the student maintaining an average of at least 80 per cent.

At Great Start Academy, Keira emerged as the top girl in the Primary Exit Profile (PEP), achieving a placement score of 382.8. At her graduation, the former head girl and valedictorian received awards for highest scores in Ability Test and Language Arts.

Ever since starting Great Start Academy in grade two, Keira consistently earned a gold award for academic performance each year. A well-rounded achiever, she participated in football, track and field, cadet, choir, sign language, debating and the TVJ’s Junior Schools Challenge Quiz where her quiz team advanced to the quarterfinals.

Despite her mother’s setback following Hurricane Melissa, which caused water to enter their home and left them without electricity for five weeks, Keira remained focused on her preparations for PEP, determined not to let the challenges derail her academic goals. She also welcomed the opportunity to participate in a school-led initiative to distribute care packages to families affected by the hurricane.

“It was pretty sad when [I saw] people’s destroyed houses and some people’s living conditions, but I also felt grateful for what I have, and I felt happy in my heart to be able to help those in need,” she shared.

EASING FINANCIAL PRESSURE

For Thomas-Ledgister, having Keira attend the Hampton School is especially convenient, as she is a teacher at the school and Keira’s older sister, Jaydanique, is also a student there. Importantly, the scholarship has eased some of the financial pressure associated with Keira getting ready for high school.

“I was excited and relieved because I really needed the help for preparing for back to school,” related Thomas-Ledgister, a single mother.

A long-time member of JN, Thomas-Ledgister said she saw the scholarship announcement on Instagram and decided to apply.

“It’s a great feeling. I feel grateful to JN. It’s good that JN sees the need to give back to families and to communities. I admire JN for that.”

Keira’s approach to learning is deliberate. Rather than leaving preparation until the last minute, Keira reviews her notes regularly.

“When I study, I don’t cram a day before exams or tests. Every day after I write down the notes, I revise the notes I wrote that day, so it helps me remember it leading up to the exam,” she said.

She emphasised the importance of students taking a similar approach in their preparation for PEP.

“I would advise them to not worry because a lot of the time students go into the exam worrying, and that ends up affecting their performance, rather than when you’re calm and confident. You have to be confident when you’re going into exams,” Keira maintained, while recommending the use of online resources such as videos to explain some topics.

Keira intends to make the most of the opportunity at Hampton School. She hopes to join the choir and debate club and is particularly interested in learning to play the drums, an instrument she has never played before.

With her sights firmly set on the future, she already has a clear idea of the profession she hopes to pursue.

“I want to become a lawyer. I’m really good at debating, and I always say to myself, I want to get a career that not only is well-paying, but I enjoy,” she explained.

Keira enjoys drawing, swimming and playing online games such as Roblox, Fortnite and Genshin Impact.

Since the inception of the JN Scholarship Programme in 1983, hundreds of students have benefitted from financial assistance to pursue their secondary education.