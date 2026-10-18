Man shot dead while buying bag juice in Portmore

The police in Portmore, St Catherine are probing the killing of a man who was gunned down in his Watson Grove community in the municipality on Saturday night.

He has been identified as 34-year-old chef Dennis Roy Jones.

The police report that about 8:20 p.m., Jones was along Borelois Boulevard in the community, where he had gone to purchase a bag juice, when he was pounced upon by a man who brandished a gun and shot him in the head.

The police were summoned and, on arrival, Jones was observed lying face down in a pool of blood.

He was assisted to Spanish Town Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The incident is being investigated by the Portmore Criminal Investigation Branch.

Rasbert Turner

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