Lands being identified to build new hospital in Portland

Lands are being identified for the construction of a new hospital in the parish of Portland, says Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton.

Speaking during the recent handover ceremony for the upgraded Fellowship Community Health Centre and Katus Blakey Dental Clinic in Portland, Dr Tufton said, given the scale of development taking place in the northeastern parish, the Port Antonio Hospital has outlived its capacity.

“We accept that. The truth is, the demand on the facility is higher than the facility’s capacity to deliver,” the minister said.

He also noted that the hospital’s location poses several challenges, as it offers no room for expansion.

“The access to the facility is a challenge, especially when you have an emergency. In fact, many Portlanders go over to St Mary, depending on where they are. We have to find a way to ensure that we develop our health services, in keeping with what is required and the growth and the future prospects of the parish,” Tufton said.

Against this backdrop, he added that the Government was scouting for the most appropriate lands to build a new hospital in Portland.

Dr Tufton disclosed that discussions have started with the Port Authority of Jamaica (PAJ) and that talks will extend to the National Land Agency (NLA) and the Urban Development Corporation (UDC).

He also said that a suggestion had been made to consider the College of Agriculture, Science and Education (CASE), given its ownership of a vast amount of land.

“We’re going to do some sort of comparison to see what is available and what is the most suitable [option],” the minister indicated.

Emphasising the need for the new hospital, Tufton pointed out that the significant improvement in the road network – particularly via neighbouring St Thomas through the Southern Coastal Highway Improvement Project (SCHIP) – had made access to Portland easier, thereby placing greater demand on health and social services within the parish.

“Access is a big part of development. It is in access that people will now look at your real estate and want to buy, to build, to rent, to lease. It is in access that people will come to your shop and to your attractions and enjoy the food and the company and the engagement. It is in access that hotels are going to be built,” he reasoned.

The minister told Portlanders that they would be kept abreast of the progress of the new hospital.

“I am committed and the Government is committed during this term of office to, at least, advance the process sufficiently where we can say, ‘this is going to be your new home’, as it relates to a hospital in the parish,” Dr Tufton stated.

- JIS

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