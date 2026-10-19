INDECOM probes fatal police shooting of two men in Mandeville

The Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) has launched a probe into the fatal shooting of two unidentified men during a police operation in Mandeville, Manchester, on Monday.

Reports are that about 6:40 am, members of the Area Three Headquarters and the Manchester Police Division were conducting an operation after receiving information that men travelling in a silver Toyota Axio motor car had threatened someone with an illegal firearm.

The police team responded and spotted a vehicle matching the description along Old Greenvale Road in Mandeville.

When the officers attempted to intercept the car, they reportedly came under gunfire from its occupant or occupants.

The police took evasive action and returned fire, bringing the vehicle to a halt.

A search of the car reportedly led to the seizure of a Smith & Wesson MP rifle.

The two men were found suffering from gunshot wounds and taken to the Mandeville Regional Hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

INDECOM is investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

- Rasbert Turner

Follow The Gleaner on X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.