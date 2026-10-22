Clarendon honours TVJ correspondent for community service

When rural journalist Hopeton Henry set out to bridge the gap between Jamaica’s countryside and the wider society, he did not expect the role to involve persuading wanted men to surrender to police, sparing a woman public humiliation over stolen groceries, or stepping into emergencies where lives were at risk.

Yet for the Television Jamaica (TVJ) correspondent, who has served Clarendon for more than 24 years, journalism has never been only about reporting events. It has been about understanding the people behind the headlines and using the trust he has earned to improve their circumstances.

Henry was among eight Clarendonians honoured on National Heroes Day for service that extends beyond the newsroom into the communities he has covered for more than two decades.

Before social media gave everyone an instant platform, many rural residents relied on traditional media to bring their concerns to the attention of the authorities.

“One of the most significant contribution is connecting the rural parts of Jamaica with the wider society,” he said, noting that many people had concerns they wanted to raise but lacked the means to do so.

Through his reporting, Henry built relationships with residents, community leaders, politicians, police officers, hospitals, and other public institutions, becoming a trusted contact for those seeking help.

At times, that trust carried him far beyond the traditional duties of a correspondent.

While covering a grisly crime in northern Clarendon, involving a former soldier accused of killing his mother-in-law and shooting and seriously injuring his wife, Henry became determined to speak with the suspect, who was on the run.

Drawing on his network, he established contact with the man and gradually built the trust needed to persuade him to surrender.

“I told him I’m from the media and I’m also a community person, and would like to speak to him based on the allegation on the road about the crime he committed. I told him, however, ‘It’s not all about that. I want to know about your well-being. Are you okay? Anything you want me to do for you? What can I do for you in terms of assisting you to go to the police? But I would like to hear your part of the story.’”

Although police were reluctant to approve the meeting, citing safety concerns, the suspect insisted that he would surrender only if Henry came for him.

Henry eventually met the man, spoke with him before recording an interview, and encouraged him to turn himself in. He then accompanied the suspect to the Chapelton Police Station, where he surrendered to investigators. Henry later testified in court about the surrender and the interview.

Henry told The Gleaner that the episode underscored the value of the relationships he had cultivated and the responsibility that came with the trust people placed in him.

He recalled another occasion when he encountered a wanted man in May Pen and persuaded him to surrender. Recognising the man’s fear, Henry bought him clothing and helped facilitate the process.

The man learnt woodworking while serving his sentence and later established a furniture business, acquired a home and a vehicle, and started a family.

“What if that day I didn’t assist him?” Henry reflected, pointing to the transformation that followed.

“Persons involved in crime would call me and ask, ‘How you think I can go in? I want to go in.’ And I would contact the relevant persons - whether justice of the peace, pastor, the police, and say, ‘This person shows interest in turning themself in, how do we go from here?’ On several occasions I have connected people with safely surrendering to the police.”

Beyond the headlines

His instinct to look beyond the story was also evident when he was called to a supermarket where a woman had been caught allegedly stealing groceries.

Rather than immediately record the incident for broadcast, Henry spoke with her privately. She explained that she had recently returned from hospital, was taking several medications, and did not have enough money to cover both her prescription and groceries.

After examining her hospital appointment card and prescription, Henry decided to pay for the items instead of exposing her publicly. The supermarket operator, however, demanded three times the value of the goods. Henry agreed, paid, and settled the matter.

“If I can help the situation on spot, I will do so instead of highlighting it for somebody else to help or to embarrass someone. If I can fix it, I will,” he told The Gleaner.

“Sometimes I go places and persons ask ... ‘You remember you did this for me?’” he said, recalling how people had thanked him for assistance provided a decade or more earlier even when he could barely remember the encounter.

His interventions have also included alerting hospitals to the arrival of crash victims, contacting emergency services, and helping residents resolve disputes.

“Sometimes when persons see a building on fire, the first person they call is me. I ask, ‘Have you called the fire brigade or the police?’ They say no, so several times I have to make the call.”

During Hurricane Ivan, Henry, colleague Stephanie Elliott, and other team members visited Portland Cottage to warn residents about the approaching storm. Afterward, they returned with water and food supplies. Henry recalled the painful discovery that two people they had spoken with before the hurricane were among those who died.

Beyond journalism, Henry is a certified electrician who mentors others and uses his technical skills to assist those in need. Following Hurricane Melissa, he mobilised donations of food and toiletries, helped purchase solar lights, and travelled repeatedly to Westmoreland to carry out electrical installations for affected residents. During the COVID-19 pandemic, he also provided cleaning services to individuals and institutions.

For Henry, the value of journalism lies not only in the stories that reach the public but also in what happens when a journalist chooses to help beyond the headline.

olivia.brown@gleanerjm.com