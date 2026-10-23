US college fair opens doors for Jamaican students

More than 800 prospective tertiary students from across Jamaica were given an opportunity to explore higher education options in the United States (US) at the US Embassy’s 2026 EducationUSA College Fair, held at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston yesterday.

The fair connected students with representatives from more than 20 leading US colleges and universities, including Columbia University, the University of Connecticut, North Carolina State University, the University of South Florida, and Florida International University, among others.

Although she plans to attend Florida International University to pursue a law degree, St Andrew High School for Girls sixth form student Leanne Harvey said she was still excited about the exposure the fair provided to other universities.

“It is also good for some people who may not be educated on things like this, they come and they have their presentation and reps from the colleges explaining to us about tuition and visas and basically all information you need to know that we wouldn’t know on our own. I think it is very good that they are allowing us to experience something like this because it can bring you very far,” she said.

Jamaica College sixth form student Kywan Senior said he was exploring his US college options to broaden his horizons.

“I want to get a different experience. I’ve been in Jamaica all my school life, so I think it would be good for my development to experience a different environment, different cultures,” he said, adding that the experience would be beneficial to his career development.

For Dontae Bailey, a sixth form student at St George’s College, the opportunity to receive immediate, detailed feedback made the fair particularly worthwhile.

“It’s a great feeling, I really appreciate the experience here to have the colleges out there, and be able to express and ask them questions in person and get feedback right away,” the aspiring construction manager told The Gleaner.

The event also supported EducationUSA’s mission to showcase the depth and breadth of US higher education and help international students find institutions that best fit their academic and personal goals.

STRONG CONNECTIONS

US Embassy Public Affairs Attaché Erin Mai Jarrett said the event represented the enduring value of education and the strong connections between Jamaica and the United States.

“Remember your future is shaped not only by the opportunities available to you, but also by the initiative you put in to pursue them,” she told students.

Scott Renner, US Embassy chargé d’affaires in Jamaica, explained the benefits of attending university in the US, including opportunities for cultural exchange, networking and building lifelong bonds.

“You’re going to make those connections, and that’s a lot of what a university is. You know, when Jamaican students study in the US, they gain knowledge and skills, but they also build friendships, networks, and connections that strengthen the relationships between our two countries,” he said.

Meanwhile, Kennecy Davidson, assistant chief education officer in the Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, said Jamaica’s students continue to distinguish themselves locally and internationally.

She said the Government continued to invest strategically in the nation’s human capital, with tertiary education being one of the seven pillars of Jamaica’s education transformation agenda.

Davidson encouraged students to see the world as their oyster and to “treat every opportunity as a golden opportunity”.

“We demonstrate the brilliance, creativity, and resilience for which Jamaicans are known. We celebrate as a government their accomplishments and have every confidence that wherever their educational journeys take them, they will continue to make Jamaica proud,” she said.

sashana.small@gleanerjm.com