Barnswell applies to join Clarendon MC court battle

The People’s National Party (PNP) has taken another step in the legal battle over the leadership of the Clarendon Municipal Corporation (CMC), filing an application in the Supreme Court to have Councillor Scean Barnswell joined as a party to ongoing proceedings involving Mayor Joel Williams and Deputy Mayor Clive Mundle.

In a statement issued Friday, the PNP confirmed that the application was filed on October 21, 2026, as the party seeks to challenge the legal intervention that has prevented councillors from moving to change the corporation’s leadership.

The proceedings were initiated by Williams and Mundle to prevent their removal from office by the majority of councillors following a shift in the corporation’s political composition. The PNP now holds a 12-10 majority in the 22-member body after May Pen North Councillor Tanyalee Williams crossed the floor from the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) last week.

The party noted that neither the mayor nor his deputy had joined the PNP councillors in the lawsuit.

The latest application follows an ex parte interim injunction granted on October 16, which prevented a duly convened special meeting at which the majority intended to oust the incumbents and elect a new mayor and new deputy mayor.

ABRUPT HALT

The injunction brought the meeting to an abrupt halt less than 30 minutes after proceedings began, blocking consideration of motions of no confidence against the existing leadership and proposed changes to the corporation’s executive.

At the time, Barnswell, the PNP’s minority leader in the corporation, described the legal intervention as a “threat on democracy”, while raising concerns about the authenticity and handling of the document presented to councillors.

He claimed that the copy lacked the presiding judge’s signature, a filing date, an official seal or stamp, and that the corporation’s registry had no record of the document being sent to the municipal authority. He nevertheless acknowledged the court’s authority and said the party’s attorneys were examining the matter.

Mayor Williams, meanwhile, rejected suggestions that the legal action was intended to delay a change in leadership, saying the application sought clarity on Section 16 of the Local Government Act. He maintained that the corporation would continue its work while the matter remained before the courts.

The stay of proceedings is scheduled to remain in effect until November 13, when the matter is due to be heard, or until further order of the court.

In its latest statement, the PNP said the leadership of the corporation must reflect the will of the majority of its elected councillors.

The party described the application to join Barnswell as the first step in the legal process towards restoring democratic governance within the corporation.

It said it remained committed to pursuing the appropriate legal remedies to ensure that the majority’s democratic will is respected and that the corporation’s leadership reflects its elected composition.

editorial@gleanerjm.com