Oliver Mair, Jamaica’s consul general to New York, has been honoured with the Presidential Award of Excellence by the HELP Jamaica Medical Mission in recognition of his leadership and service.

The award was presented at the organisation’s 16th annual black-tie gala, held on November 14 at Hanover Manor in East Hanover, New Jersey.

Presenting the award, Dr Robert Clarke, founder and president of the mission, cited Mair’s “exceptional contribution, dedication to excellence and extraordinary leadership”. The citation praised the consul general for making a positive difference in the lives of others, inspiring future generations through service and demonstrating a commitment to achieving meaningful results.

“Your commitment inspires us all,” the citation stated.

Accepting the award, Mair praised the organisation’s 16 years of service to under-served communities in Jamaica and described its work as an important contribution to the island’s healthcare system.

“For 16 years, since Dr Clarke and Dr Rudolph Willis set out in 2010 to bring care to Jamaicans in need, this organisation has lived up to its name: Healthcare for Every Living Person. That is not a slogan. It is a standard,” Mair said.

He credited Clarke with building what he described as one of the most dependable diaspora-led health missions serving Jamaica.

Mair noted that the organisation has invested more than US$3 million in under-served Jamaican communities. During its most recent mission in September, a team of 35 doctors, nurses and support staff from New Jersey, New York and Connecticut treated nearly 5,000 patients.

The medical team provided services in communities across Kingston, St Thomas, Manchester and Clarendon, including west Kingston, Barbican, Yallahs, Heartease, Greenvale, Moravia, Thompson Town and Twickenham Park.

Pointing to Jamaica’s growing healthcare challenges, Mair identified hypertension and diabetes as major concerns. He noted that roughly one in three Jamaicans aged 15 and older lives with hypertension, while one in eight has diabetes. He praised the mission for providing screenings, medication, school physicals and eye-care services to people who might otherwise struggle to access them.

“That is service people feel. On behalf of Jamaica, I say: we see it, we value it, and we thank you,” he said.

While commending the work of overseas medical missions, Mair urged the organisation and its supporters to build longer-term partnerships with Jamaica’s healthcare system.

He encouraged closer collaboration with local health centres, the sharing of findings with regional health authorities, mentorship of Jamaican healthcare professionals, support for telemedicine and investment in clinics that continue serving communities after visiting teams return overseas.

“Medical missions can strengthen our health system. They cannot be a substitute for it,” Mair stressed.

Other awardees included Dr Franz Collins, who received the Community Service Excellence in Healthcare Award; Adelle Anderson, recipient of the Community Service Award; Claudette Powell, who received the Community Service in Healthcare Award; and Conroy Fullerton, recipient of the Community Service Award in Health.

– Derrick Scott