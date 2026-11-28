Jamaica’s recovery from Hurricane Melissa and the role of community support in helping vulnerable families move from survival to success were central themes at the Judith Bowen S.T.O.P. Foundation’s benefit gala on November 21 in Washington, DC.

Addressing supporters at the Museum of the Bible, Monalee Gibbs, minister counsellor at the Embassy of Jamaica in Washington, and head of its Trade and Investment Desk, praised the foundation for its work supporting children, young people and under-served communities across Jamaica.

She said the gala’s theme, ‘From Surviving to Succeeding’, resonated strongly as Jamaica continues to recover from the category-5 hurricane that struck in October, last year.

Gibbs noted that the storm destroyed homes, schools, roads and livelihoods, leaving many families struggling to rebuild. Yet, she said the country was making steady progress, supported by sound economic policies, international partnerships, and contributions from Jamaicans at home and abroad.

She also thanked the United States government and people for their assistance following the hurricane, noting that almost US$25 million in aid was provided and more than 100 relief flights delivered supplies to affected communities.

While national recovery remains important, Gibbs argued that rebuilding must also take place at the community level through compassion, volunteerism and investment in vulnerable people. She commended the Judith Bowen S.T.O.P. Foundation, which stands for Surviving Traumas of the Past, for translating that principle into action.

During its first year, the foundation supported more than 300 children through back-to-school initiatives in Spanish Town and the distribution of school supplies in Seaforth, St Thomas.

Gibbs also shared a personal story about a teacher who regularly gave her copies of the Sunday newspaper during her student years in Jamaica. Reading those newspapers, she said, exposed her to international affairs and diplomacy, helping to shape the path that eventually led her into the diplomatic service.

She used the experience to illustrate how a simple act of encouragement can alter the course of a young person’s life.

The minister counsellor pointed to the foundation’s mentorship programme, which helped a young woman from Spanish Town attain nine CXC subjects, as another example of the transformative power of support and opportunity.

Changing lives

Keynote speaker Bishop Omar Ricketts reinforced the importance of giving, even when resources are limited, drawing on the biblical account of the prophet Elijah and the ravens that provided for him during a famine.

Ricketts urged guests not to underestimate the impact of their contributions, reminding them that even modest donations can change lives. He also encouraged members of the diaspora to volunteer their time and expertise in Jamaica.

“Tough times will not last, but tough people do,” was the central message of his address as he highlighted Jamaican resilience and the value of collective action.

Foundation founder Judith Bowen spoke about her upbringing in Jamaica and the challenges of growing up with limited resources. She said the love, faith and sacrifices of her family inspired her commitment to helping others facing similar circumstances.

According to Bowen, the foundation was established to turn those experiences into meaningful service by creating opportunities for children and families in need.

Executive Director Gall Taylor Chance outlined the organisation’s achievements and ambitions, emphasising that its mission extends beyond emergency assistance to helping families build confidence, access opportunities and achieve sustained progress.

Among the foundation’s accomplishments are back-to-school programmes that reached more than 250 children in Spanish Town, mentorship support for a student from the March Pen Road community who earned nine CXC subjects, and post-hurricane assistance for a family in Trelawny, including the rebuilding of a damaged structure.

Chance said the foundation plans to expand its educational initiatives, strengthen community programmes and develop partnerships that will allow it to serve more communities across Jamaica.

The evening also featured a performance by two-time Grammy Award winner Gramps Morgan, which drew an enthusiastic response from guests.

The gala brought together supporters, community leaders and friends of Jamaica in support of the foundation’s mission. Gibbs closed with a call for continued engagement from the Jamaican diaspora, arguing that investment in communities, young people and local enterprise remains critical to the country’s recovery and long-term development.

The evening ended with a renewed appeal to ensure that more Jamaican children and families are given the opportunity not merely to survive, but to succeed.