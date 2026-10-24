OAS chief warns corruption undermines development and public trust

WASHINGTON, D.C.:

Secretary General of the Organization of American States (OAS), Albert Ramdin, has called for stronger regional and international cooperation to combat corruption, warning that the practice undermines democratic institutions, deepens inequality and threatens sustainable development.

Addressing the opening of the regional anti-corruption conference, ‘Corruption: A Common Threat to Societies and Development’, at the OAS headquarters in Washington, D.C., this week, Ramdin stressed that corruption was not merely a legal or institutional problem, but one that directly affected the lives and opportunities of ordinary citizens.

The conference, held in the Hall of the Americas, is hosted by the Embassy of France and the Permanent Mission of France to the OAS.

Ambassador Ramdin underscored the far-reaching consequences of corruption, noting that it weakens public institutions, compromises the administration of justice and erodes public confidence in government. It also places an unequal burden on vulnerable communities by limiting their access to essential services and opportunities.

He emphasised that the true measure of progress in the fight against corruption must be reflected in tangible improvements in people’s lives, rather than simply in the adoption of laws, policies or institutional commitments.

whole-of-society approach

The OAS chief also highlighted the importance of the Inter-American Convention Against Corruption, adopted in 1996, as a landmark regional instrument in efforts to address the problem. The convention established a framework for cooperation among countries of the Americas in preventing, detecting and combating corruption.

However, he indicated that the changing nature of corruption requires continued vigilance, stronger enforcement and a willingness among countries to adapt their approaches to emerging challenges.

Secretary General Ramdin pointed to the cross-border dimensions of corruption, noting that illicit financial flows and the movement of proceeds across jurisdictions make cooperation among national authorities increasingly important.

He called for stronger collaboration among governments, investigators and relevant institutions, including through information-sharing, coordinated investigations and the development of effective mechanisms to hold perpetrators accountable.

The secretary-general also stressed that combating corruption requires a whole-of-society approach, with responsibility extending beyond governments to include institutions and other sectors of society.

He urged participants to consider practical recommendations that could strengthen regional efforts, improve accountability and ensure that anti-corruption commitments translate into meaningful results.

The conference provides a platform for regional stakeholders to examine corruption as a shared challenge and explore ways to strengthen cooperation in addressing its effects on governance, economic progress and social development.

Secretary General Ramdin’s remarks reinforced the importance of sustained collective action in ensuring that public institutions serve citizens fairly and transparently, and that the benefits of development are not undermined by corruption.