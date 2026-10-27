NCB resets relationship with western J’ca businesses

WESTERN BUREAU:

National Commercial Bank (NCB) is seeking to reset its relationship with western Jamaica’s business community, with Chief Executive Officer Sheree Martin warning that complacency can undermine even the most successful institutions.

Speaking at a meeting of the Montego Bay Chamber of Commerce and Industry at NCB’s Fairview Financial Centre in St James, Martin said the bank was undertaking a deliberate cultural transformation, dubbed “NCB 2.0”, aimed at improving its operations and strengthening customer relationships.

“We are the most prominent bank in the country,” she said, while cautioning against allowing success to breed complacency.

“We recognise that we have to remain on our toes. We have to remain close to the stakeholders that have made us successful as an institution.”

She warned of a common corporate trap in which “success begets complacency and arrogance almost, which leads to failure”.

Her remarks followed two days of meetings between NCB’s senior executives and customers across western Jamaica, ranging from discussions with entrepreneurs to broader engagements with members of the business community.

Martin said the visit was intended to be more than a symbolic gesture.

“Our journey to the west is not a journey that says we’re just coming here just to say hi,” she told the gathering.

Instead, she said, the bank wanted to demonstrate its commitment to listening, understanding customers’ needs, and finding solutions.

“We’re not just into lip service.”

Martin expressed admiration for Jamaicans who leave the security of salaried employment to pursue business opportunities, often at considerable personal risk.

“There is nothing like sitting with an entrepreneur and listening to their vision, the risk-taking,” she said.

“I have a healthy dose of respect. In fact, I honour persons who decide to go into entrepreneurship.”

She argued that Jamaica’s entrepreneurial spirit requires financial institutions that understand business owners’ ambitions and can help them turn ideas into sustainable enterprises.

As part of NCB 2.0, the bank is reshaping its culture from within, beginning with employees and extending to the customer experience.

“We’re resetting who we are as an organisation,” she said.

Martin said the transformation was particularly relevant as Jamaica continues to recover from the effects of Hurricane Melissa, which devastated sections of the western parishes nearly a year ago.

A resilient country, she argued, requires resilient institutions willing to adapt and improve.

“A resilient bank reinvents itself, keeps looking at how it’s operating, and ensuring that it is evolving and it is getting better,” Martin said.

She added that bringing senior executives into direct contact with entrepreneurs reflected the bank’s recognition that successful banking relationships extend beyond the provision of financial products. Understanding the aspirations and challenges of business owners, she said, is essential to developing meaningful solutions.

Martin identified employees and customers as the two stakeholder groups most critical to NCB’s success and said both would remain central to the institution’s transformation.

The western Jamaica engagements, she added, were designed to demonstrate that the bank’s leadership was prepared to listen directly to customers rather than rely solely on established practices.

For the region’s business community, her message was clear: NCB intends to remain a partner in their ambitions, with its success increasingly measured by how effectively it responds to their needs.

“Our goal is to ensure that we’re adding value,” she said, describing the chamber meeting as the start of an ongoing dialogue between the bank and the businesses it serves.

janet.silvera@gleanerjm.com