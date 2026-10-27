Holness announces additional $9.65 billion for ROOFS programme

Prime Minister Dr Andrew Holness says an additional $9.65 billion will be allocated to complete payments under the ROOFS programme, bringing total spending on roof repairs since Hurricane Melissa to $21.65 billion.

Speaking at a special press briefing at Jamaica House on Tuesday, Holness said the Government is targeting the completion of assessments and payments for 90 per cent of affected households by the end of December.

The Ministry of Labour and Social Security had recorded 118,365 household assessments as of September.

Holness’ announcement comes on the eve of the first anniversary of Hurricane Melissa’s landfall, as the Government faces questions about the pace of recovery spending.

- Karen Madden

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