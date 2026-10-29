Man shot and killed by police in St Catherine; firearm seized

A 28-year-old man was fatally shot during an alleged armed confrontation with the police in Hartlands, St Catherine, on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Ricardo Williams, otherwise called Rico, of Windsor Heights, Central Village in St Catherine.

Reports are that about 8:45 am, members of the Special Investigation Branch (SIB) and the National Anti-Gang Strategic Division were conducting an operation in Hartlands in search of a suspected gunman.

On the approach of the police team, the man reportedly fled into a wooded area and escaped.

The team subsequently received information that a Nissan Sylphy motor car was in the area to pick him up.

The vehicle was observed and intercepted, and the police strategically approached it.

According to reports, the officers identified themselves, but gunfire was allegedly opened on the team from inside the car.

The police returned the fire, and when the shooting subsided, Williams was found suffering from gunshot wounds.

A Smith & Wesson .38 revolver containing three live rounds and two spent casings was reportedly recovered from him.

Williams was taken to Spanish Town Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) has launched a probe into the incident.

- Rasbert Turner

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