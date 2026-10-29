Police Federation rejects Government’s salary increase proposal

The Jamaica Police Federation has rejected a Government proposal for no salary increase in the first year of negotiations, along with a one-off payment of $80,000.

In an update issued to its members on Thursday, the federation said it met with Finance and the Public Service Minister Fayval Williams and her team on Wednesday to continue negotiations on salaries and fringe benefits.

The federation, which represents rank-and-file members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force, described the proposal as inadequate, saying it failed to recognise the sacrifices, risks and responsibilities of police personnel.

“The Government proposed 0% salary increase in the first year and a one-off payment of $80,000. Your federation firmly rejected the proposal as inadequate in recognising members’ sacrifices, risks and responsibilities,” the federation told its members.

The Ministry of Finance has undertaken to communicate its decisions on outstanding matters, including fringe benefits, by November 6.

The federation said it remained committed to securing fair compensation for its members and urged them to remain united as negotiations continue.

It said members would be advised of the next steps.

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