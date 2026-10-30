Surviving is important. Living well matters too

A breast-cancer diagnosis can change a woman’s life in an instant. Treatment brings difficult decisions, but also extraordinary possibilities. When treatment ends, another question deserves our attention: What does living well after breast cancer really mean?

For many women, it means being able to lift a grandchild, return to work, enjoy a morning walk, dance at a family celebration or simply get dressed without discomfort. It means feeling strong and confident in a body that has been through an extraordinary journey.

Survival is a remarkable achievement. Rehabilitation helps women make the most of the life ahead.

Recovery Is About Possibilities

Surgery, chemotherapy, radiation and breast reconstruction can affect movement, strength, flexibility, sensation and endurance. A woman who once enjoyed an active lifestyle may discover that reaching overhead is uncomfortable or that her energy is not what it used to be. These changes need not define her future.

Physiotherapy offers a pathway towards regaining physical function, improving comfort and rebuilding confidence. Rather than focusing only on what a woman cannot do, rehabilitation asks: What would you love to get back to doing?

Reaching Higher, Moving Freely

After breast surgery, stiffness across the chest, restricted shoulder movement or discomfort beneath the arm can make fastening a bra, reaching into a cupboard or combing the hair difficult. Carefully guided exercises, stretching, postural training and appropriate hands-on treatment can help restore shoulder and chest mobility.

Exercises may include gentle arm raises, wall-climbing movements and controlled upper-back mobility. Progress depends on the type of surgery, stage of healing and medical guidance. The rewards can be wonderfully ordinary: reaching for a favourite dress, gardening or enjoying a comfortable stretch upon waking.

Feeling Comfortable in Your Own Skin

Scars are a natural part of healing, but tissues beneath them may become tight or restricted. Radiation-related stiffness may emerge months or even years later. Once healing is adequate and treatment is medically appropriate, scar mobilisation, myofascial techniques, stretching and therapeutic exercises may improve tissue mobility and comfort.

Women who undergo reconstruction using abdominal tissue, such as TRAM or DIEP flaps, recover from both breast surgery and an abdominal donor-site procedure. Rehabilitation can support posture, abdominal function and a gradual return to activity.

Supporting Lymphatic Health

Breast cancer surgery and radiation can affect lymphatic drainage, particularly when lymph nodes are removed or treated. Some women notice swelling, heaviness or tightness in the arm, breast or chest wall. These symptoms deserve assessment, even if they arise long after treatment.

Specialised lymphoedema care may include compression, therapeutic exercise, skin care, education and manual lymphatic drainage when indicated. Not every patient needs every intervention. The goal is to manage symptoms and help women participate comfortably in daily life.

Rediscovering Energy and Strength

Cancer-related fatigue can persist despite rest. Encouragingly, appropriately prescribed exercise is among the best-supported approaches to improving fatigue, function and quality of life. Walking, cycling, resistance training and gradual conditioning can all have a place in a personalised programme.

One woman’s goal may be a 10-minute walk; another’s may be returning to swimming, dancing or a full workday. Every gain in stamina and independence deserves celebration.

Confidence, Connection and Quality of Life

Recovery is not purely physical. Changes in body image, intimacy and confidence can affect emotional well-being. As women regain movement and learn how to manage symptoms, rehabilitation can help restore a sense of control and open the door to activities they value.

Rehabilitation Throughout the Journey

At Physical Therapy Solutions, we believe rehabilitation should be considered throughout breast-cancer care, not only when a major problem develops. Where appropriate, physiotherapy can begin before surgery with education and baseline assessment, continue during treatment with safe movement, and support recovery afterwards.

Care may address shoulder and chest mobility, scar restrictions, lymphoedema, strength, balance and exercise tolerance. Every woman’s goals and recovery timetable are different.

A New Chapter Worth Living Fully

Breast Cancer Awareness Month reminds us of the importance of screening and timely treatment. It should also encourage us to celebrate life after treatment. We should ask not only how women survived, but how they are living. Are they moving comfortably? Enjoying activities they love? Aware that support is available?

For women who have completed treatment, the message is one of possibility: strength can improve, movement can return and meaningful goals can still be pursued.

Surviving breast cancer is a victory worth celebrating. Living well afterwards is a goal worth pursuing.

Because rehabilitation is not simply about helping women move again. It is about helping them move forward, with strength, confidence and renewed possibilities.

Dr. Bernadette Bryan-Frankson is a physiotherapist and certified lymphoedema therapist with over four decades of clinical experience. She is founder and clinical director of Physical Therapy Solutions Ltd., Kingston, Jamaica.