PM lays out vision for new Black River amid claims of administrative hurdles

WESTERN BUREAU:

Prime Minister Dr Andrew Holness has blamed sluggish government procurement procedures for stalling plans to develop a new, climate-resilient town centre for Black River in St Elizabeth.

Holness, who was speaking at Wednesday’s reopening of the rehabilitated Black River Hospital, expressed frustration that the Government’s vision for a safer, modern urban centre remained bogged down in administrative procedures, despite the urgent need to relocate critical public infrastructure away from the vulnerable coastline.

He said the Urban Development Corporation (UDC) had been directed to identify suitable lands and engage planning experts to spearhead the transformation, but the preparation of the development plan had been hampered by contracting and procurement delays.

“I’ve brought the chairman of UDC and the team from UDC,” said Holness, in reference to the corporation’s members who were a part of the delegation that travelled to St Elizabeth with him.

“We have a Jamaican planner, one of the best in the world, and we have asked them to look at the plans here,” he continued. “And I’m telling you right now that that has been delayed by the contracting and procurement process. They make decisions not considering your business. I am going to change that.”

Holness’ rebuke comes amid mounting concerns about the pace of reconstruction in Black River, where several government buildings, commercial establishments and residential properties remain in disrepair a year after the passage of Hurricane Melissa.

Holness said the redevelopment was necessary because the town’s concentration of essential services along the coastline had exposed serious vulnerabilities during the hurricane.

LONG-TERM NECESSITY

He disclosed that flood-risk mapping showed that a storm surge of just one metre could inundate almost the entire town, making the relocation of critical infrastructure a long-term necessity.

“We cannot spend billions repairing public buildings only to leave them in the same vulnerable locations and face the same losses when the next major hurricane arrives,” he said.

“The idea is not to abandon Black River. The idea is to move the critical services and critical businesses out of the zone of inundation,” he explained.

He stressed that the proposed redevelopment would preserve Black River’s historic character while establishing a modern urban centre surrounded by complementary economic and social activities.

“The idea could never be to kill off this historic town of over 300 years of history, but you have to be strategic,” Holness said.

The redevelopment could also involve the acquisition of privately owned properties and arrangements to relocate some residents and business operators.

“It may mean that we will have to purchase the property that you have here for some people, not for everyone, and then we say here is an equivalent property in this new location that is available to you,” he said.

Holness also assured residents that their property rights would be respected and that consultations would form part of the planning process before decisions were implemented.

The proposed new urban centre is also expected to accommodate essential public infrastructure, including a replacement hospital. Earlier this month, the Government announced plans for a new 250-bed Black River Hospital as part of a wider programme to modernise the country’s health facilities.

Despite the delays, Holness insisted that the Government remained committed to transforming Black River into a more resilient town.

He promised that the development plan will be ready soon, but gave no firm completion date, leaving residents and business operators awaiting details of where the new town centre will be located, how properties will be acquired and when construction will begin.

albert.ferguson@gleanerjm.com