Several police personnel injured in three separate road crashes

An investigation is underway into three separate crashes involving Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) service vehicles on Thursday, which left several police personnel injured.

About 8:43 am, a team of senior police personnel was being transported to St Elizabeth when the driver of a JCF Kia Sorento lost control of the vehicle along Spur Tree Hill in Manchester and crashed.

The occupants, a Superintendent of Police and an Inspector, sustained injuries and were taken to Mandeville Regional Hospital for treatment. The Fire Department assisted in securing the scene.

About an hour later, a police constable riding a 2024 Yamaha 250 service motorcycle also lost control and crashed along Spur Tree Hill. He sustained injuries and was treated at the Mandeville Regional Hospital.

Meanwhile, in the Corporate Area, a policeman attached to the Half-Way Tree Police Station was injured when he lost control of his Yamaha 250 service motorcycle while pursuing a motorist.

The JCF hierarchy has launched investigations into all three incidents.

- Rasbert Turner

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