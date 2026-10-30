Several police personnel injured in three separate road crashes
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An investigation is underway into three separate crashes involving Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) service vehicles on Thursday, which left several police personnel injured.
About 8:43 am, a team of senior police personnel was being transported to St Elizabeth when the driver of a JCF Kia Sorento lost control of the vehicle along Spur Tree Hill in Manchester and crashed.
The occupants, a Superintendent of Police and an Inspector, sustained injuries and were taken to Mandeville Regional Hospital for treatment. The Fire Department assisted in securing the scene.
About an hour later, a police constable riding a 2024 Yamaha 250 service motorcycle also lost control and crashed along Spur Tree Hill. He sustained injuries and was treated at the Mandeville Regional Hospital.
Meanwhile, in the Corporate Area, a policeman attached to the Half-Way Tree Police Station was injured when he lost control of his Yamaha 250 service motorcycle while pursuing a motorist.
The JCF hierarchy has launched investigations into all three incidents.
- Rasbert Turner
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