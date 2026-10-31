Sygnus boosts breast cancer screening, treatment efforts with $1m donation

Sygnus has donated $1 million to the Jamaica Cancer Society (JCS) and Jamaica Reach to Recovery (JR2R), marking its largest annual contribution to breast cancer initiatives since launching its support programme in 2020.

The donation will support the JCS’s fundraising campaign to acquire a new mammography machine while helping JR2R provide financial assistance to women undergoing breast cancer treatment.

Since 2020, Sygnus says, it has contributed more than $4 million towards breast cancer awareness, early detection, mammogram screenings and patient support.

The JCS plans to use the funding to strengthen its campaign to expand breast-cancer screening services. The organisation is seeking a new mammography machine to improve its capacity to provide screenings and support early detection efforts.

JR2R will direct its share of the donation towards medical expenses incurred by women receiving treatment, including diagnostic tests, surgery, medication, prostheses and counselling. The organisation also provides support services for breast cancer survivors through regular meetings and outreach activities.

Elizabeth James, vice-president and head of wealth and client strategy at Sygnus, said the company’s support is intended to go beyond awareness campaigns.

“Breast cancer awareness must lead to action. We all know at least one person who has been affected by this illness, which makes this a cause that touches every community and every family. Every contribution, partnership and act of support can help make a meaningful difference in a woman’s life. Our commitment is long-term: to strengthen this work and ensure that women and their families know they are not alone.”

Roshane Reid-Koomson, executive director of the JCS, said partnerships with the private sector remain critical to expanding access to screening services.

“Access to mammography is an important part of our work to promote early detection and encourage women to take their breast health seriously. The acquisition of a new machine would strengthen our capacity to provide screening services and support our efforts to reach more women.”

JR2R President Sandra Samuels said treatment costs remain a significant challenge for many women and their families.

“A breast cancer diagnosis brings significant changes to a woman’s life, and the financial demands of treatment can add another layer of difficulty for patients and their families. Some women need assistance with medical expenses at a time when their attention and resources are already stretched.”

She added: “Contributions such as this help us respond to those needs and provide support where it is most needed. Sygnus’ continued partnership is valuable to our work and to the women we serve, and we are grateful for its commitment to helping them navigate their treatment journeys.”