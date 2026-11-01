Rotary invests $4m in Allman Town literacy drive

More than 90 students at Allman Town Primary School have benefited from a three-year literacy intervention backed by an investment of more than $4 million from the Rotary Club of St Andrew, as efforts continue to address learning gaps worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The project, which ran from 2023 to 2026, targeted students in Grades Two to Six through reading readiness and reading fluency programmes aimed at improving foundational literacy skills.

At the start of the intervention, most participating students were unable to identify letters of the alphabet and their corresponding vowel sounds, highlighting the extent of the learning challenges facing some children in the inner-city community.

However, post-assessments showed significant improvements in students’ ability to identify letters and vowel sounds, blend sounds to read words, and answer comprehension questions using literacy strategies taught during the programme.

The intervention also reportedly improved students’ classroom engagement, with participants demonstrating greater enthusiasm for lessons and a willingness to learn. Teachers also observed improvements in participation.

The initiative comes against the background of widespread learning losses associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, which disproportionately affected children from poorer households with limited access to internet connectivity, electronic devices and other educational resources.

UNICEF has estimated that Jamaican children lost approximately 1.3 billion hours of in-class learning as a result of school closures during the pandemic.

The World Bank, meanwhile, has warned that Jamaican students could lose up to 12 per cent of their future earning potential because of pandemic-related learning losses.

The implications are particularly significant for literacy, which underpins children’s ability to acquire knowledge across other subject areas.

By about Grade Three, pupils are generally expected to transition from learning to read to reading to learn. Difficulties with comprehension can therefore affect their performance in mathematics, science, social studies and other subjects, potentially widening existing educational gaps.

Against that background, the Rotary Club of St Andrew’s intervention sought to strengthen foundational reading skills before learning difficulties became more entrenched.

The more than $4-million investment represents approximately $44,000 per participating child, based on a cohort of just over 90 students.

The project also aligns with Vision 2030 Jamaica’s objectives of improving educational outcomes and ensuring that Jamaicans are empowered to achieve their fullest potential.

It supports the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 4, which promotes inclusive and equitable quality education and lifelong learning opportunities, as well as Goal 17, which emphasises partnerships in achieving development objectives.

Basic Education and Literacy is one of Rotary International’s seven areas of focus. The Rotary Club of St Andrew, established in 1966, has undertaken various community-based initiatives in keeping with the organisation’s commitment to service.

The club views the Allman Town project as an investment in rebuilding human capital following the unprecedented disruption to education caused by the pandemic.

Beyond the number of students reached and the money spent, the initiative highlights the importance of targeted interventions in helping children acquire the skills needed to remain engaged in school and progress through the education system.