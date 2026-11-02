Discovery gives St Ann entrepreneurs a shot in the arm

Discovery Bauxite and the Discovery Bauxite Community Council last Wednesday launched a programme to stimulate economic and income-generation opportunities for residents in the bauxite company’s mining areas in St Ann.

Under the initiative, dubbed Project GetStart, 10 people received financial assistance last week to start a business or to enhance their current business enterprise.

In return, beneficiaries are expected to contribute to the programme later on, to help sustain it, to allow more persons to benefit.

Chairman of the Council, Kent Skyers, described the programme as a move to help local tradesmen and small entrepreneurs by offering a percentage of the required funding, or tools, to start small businesses.

First launched in 2012, when it operated for two years, the programme enabled recipients at the time to start small businesses in areas such as poultry rearing, pig rearing, goat rearing, landscaping, woodwork, beauty treatment, electrical works, crop farming, and other areas.

The programme, in fact, enabled the establishment of 64 projects that created employment for 94 people.

This resurrected plan is expected to impact community members in a similar manner.

Discovery Bauxite Director Jason Burke, in noting the impact the original programme had, said that 40 new projects are expected by the end of the first quarter of 2027.

“Business growth translates into economic resilience, income, and employment opportunities for our friends, families, and neighbours,” he said. “Discovery Bauxite readily endorses and sponsors this programme, because it reflects the commitment that we have made to be good partners and build relationships with our community.”

Investing in the future

Meanwhile, St Ann Chamber of Commerce President Kenneth Anglin hailed the opportunities that the programme will provide.

Giving the guest address at the launch at the Port Rhoades Sports Club, Anglin described the occasion as an opportunity for people to believe in themselves and be given the tools to succeed.

“Most importantly, today is about investing in the future of our communities. Small businesses are the engine rooms of communities, they create jobs, generate income, encourage innovation, support families, and contribute to the resilience and sustainability of local economies,” Anglin stated.

He added that the Project GetStart represents a chance for recipients to create successful enterprises from scratch.

“One of the things that I particularly admire about this initiative is that it reflects a philosophy of shared prosperity. Discovery Bauxite understands that successful businesses and successful communities go hand in hand; a strong company benefits from strong communities. Discovery Bauxite is showing what it means to be more than a business operating within a community,” the chamber president said.

Anglin encouraged the beneficiaries to embrace the opportunity with gratitude and responsibility, and to focus on providing value, to never stop learning, and to build strong relationships.

Sarah Lawrence, who is in the horticulture and landscaping business, is one of the beneficiaries. She said the programme is going to help her acquire a leaf blower.

“That’s going to help me because we have a problem getting workers. So ,when we have more equipment, that will make work easier,” Lawrence explained.

Another beneficiary. Andrew Greaves, of the Farm Town farmers group, is not just a farmer but also a small-engine technician. He expressed delight at the support coming from the bauxite company.

“It’s so good because, after Melissa, we’ve gone through very difficult times, and now I’m getting a 650-gallon tank to help, if we have severe drought. So I’m very happy and elated for this,” Greaves said.

carl.gilchrist@gleanerjm.com