‘British’ fatally shot in alleged police confrontation in Manchester

A murder suspect who was out on bail was fatally shot during an alleged confrontation with the police in Knockpatrick, Manchester, on Monday.

He has been identified as Kimani Bindloss, otherwise called ‘British’.

According to the police, Bindloss had previously been charged with murder and was reporting regularly to the Mandeville Police Station as a condition of his bail.

He was also linked to a double murder in Old England, Manchester, earlier this year.

The police said a .38 revolver and two rounds of ammunition were seized during the incident on Sunrise Crescent on November 2.

The Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) and the Inspectorate and Professional Standards Oversight Bureau (IPROB) have been notified of the fatal shooting.

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