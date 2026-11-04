Clarendon police impose 48-hour curfew in four communities amid fears of retaliatory attacks

The Clarendon police have imposed a 48-hour curfew in sections of four communities amid concerns about possible retaliatory attacks following Monday’s fatal shooting of a 73-year-old man in Scotts Pass.

The curfew, which took effect at 6:00 pm on Tuesday, covers sections of Berrydale, Scotts Pass, Whitney Turn and St Toolies. It is scheduled to end at 6:00 pm on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as 73-year-old Rainford Bailey, otherwise called ‘Buggy’. Two other men were shot and injured during the attack at a shop in the community on Monday.

On Wednesday, the police said the measure was prompted by heightened security concerns arising from ongoing criminal activities and recent incidents of violence in the affected communities.

They said intelligence suggested the possibility of retaliatory attacks stemming from tensions between rival criminal groups, posing a serious threat to public safety.

The curfew is intended to prevent further violence, restrict the movement of criminal elements, protect lives and property, and facilitate targeted security operations.

Residents within the designated boundaries have been urged to remain indoors throughout the curfew period, except when travelling to or from work, conducting legitimate business or for other purposes permitted under the curfew order.

Persons required to travel have also been encouraged to cooperate with the security forces and comply with all lawful instructions.

The police are appealing to residents to remain vigilant and share information about criminal activities, illegal firearms and individuals who may be planning acts of violence.

Acting Senior Superintendent of Police Anton-Gur Cardoza, commanding officer for the Clarendon Division, said the police remained committed to protecting lives and maintaining law and order.

“We will continue to utilise all lawful measures to disrupt criminal activities, prevent retaliatory attacks and ensure that law-abiding citizens can live without fear,” he said.

Cardoza also appealed to residents to cooperate with the security forces as they work to restore and maintain peace in the affected communities.

The police said the curfew forms part of the division’s broader strategy to prevent further violence, adding that intelligence-led operations, proactive policing, and community engagement would continue.

The curfew boundaries are:

- North: From the deep corner at Whitney Turn, easterly along Scotts Pass main road to the border of Scotts Pass and Berrydale, approximately 2.5 kilometres.

- West: From Whitney Turn, south along the main road to Berrydale Square, approximately 600 metres.

- South: From the four-way intersection on Old Ports Road, easterly along the main road to the nearest road to St Toolies, approximately 2.3 kilometres.

- East: From the entrance to St Toolies District, northerly along the main road to the border of Scotts Pass and Berrydale, approximately one kilometre.

- Olivia Brown

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