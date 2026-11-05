Diaspora leaders hail Democratic victory

Jamaican Diaspora leaders and candidates of Jamaican heritage have welcomed the outcome of Tuesday’s mid-term elections, which saw the Democratic Party winning back control of the United States Congress.

The party is projected to win up to 255 of the 435 seats in the House of Representatives, while securing more than 54 seats in the US Senate.

The Democratic Party also won a number of governorships, including two involving candidates with Jamaican roots – Wes Moore in Maryland and Byron Donalds in Florida.

In a statement following his victory, Moore said that, after a historic early voter turnout, Marylanders had overwhelmingly re-elected him and Lieutenant Governor Aruna Miller, sending them back to Annapolis to continue building a state that leaves no one behind.

“It is the greatest honour of my life to serve as your governor and I am thrilled to continue working alongside Lieutenant Governor Aruna Miller to finish what we’ve started and keep building a Maryland that leaves no one behind,” said Governor Wes Moore.

“Tonight, Maryland showed the nation we believe in a better way forward – that in a time where Washington is seeking to divide us, that we will stand united. Because here in Maryland we will work with anyone, but we will bow down to no one. Together we will continue the progress we’ve seen throughout Maryland by working across party lines to make our public schools the best in America, to end childhood poverty once and for all, and to make sure more Marylanders can afford to live here, buy a home, create wealth for their families, and live a secure middle-class life,” he said.

Since Moore took office, Maryland has created more than 64,000 new businesses and tens of thousands of jobs. Violent crime is at record lows, while Baltimore has recorded its lowest number of homicides in 50 years. Reading and mathematics test scores are also at a five-year high, and the state’s teacher vacancy rate has been reduced by 73 per cent.

Moore has also cut taxes for the middle class, provided direct relief to Marylanders facing soaring energy prices, and signed an executive order requiring data centres to pay for their own energy. As Republicans in Washington launch direct assaults on Maryland, Moore is delivering results across party lines, continuing his push to build a state that leaves no one behind.

Congresswoman Yvette Clarke, who also overwhelmingly won re-election in New York’s Brooklyn 9th Congressional District, told The Gleaner that the Democratic Party’s victory presented an opportunity to “right the ship of state”.

She said there were numerous issues facing the American population and that the Democratic Party had been given a mandate to tackle them head-on.

One issue she highlighted was the need to increase the federal minimum wage to provide a living wage for citizens struggling to make ends meet.

“We are now in a position to hold the Trump administration accountable for its corruption, which is another factor driving up the cost of living,” she told The Gleaner.

Clarke, who also chairs the Congressional Black Caucus, said that with a new chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee, she expected the State Department to be held accountable for some “truly horrible policies towards the western region”.

WAVE OF VICTORIES

Mayor Denise Grant, who won re-election as mayor of Lauderhill, said her victory affirmed the value of hard work as she continued to pursue visionary, principled and people-centred leadership.

“It is a declaration that Lauderhill demands continuity with accountability, progress with purpose, and government that leads unwavering service to every community,” she said.

Grant said the election had witnessed a historic surge in Caribbean candidates and a wave of victories, including several by candidates of Jamaican heritage.

“Their ascendance, alongside this decisive win in Lauderhill, marks a transformative moment for the United States, for Jamaica, and for the greater Caribbean diaspora. It signals the rise of a new era of diasporic leadership, one that bridges continents, honours heritage and shapes policy at the highest levels,” said the Jamaica-born mayor.

Among the Jamaican diaspora voices welcoming the election results was attorney and author Audrey Thomas, who said the outcome presented both an opportunity and a responsibility for Jamaican-Americans.

“Political representation is meaningful not merely because someone shares our ancestry, but because their positions of influence can potentially create opportunities to advance issues affecting our communities on both sides of the diaspora divide. Immigration policy, economic opportunity, education, healthcare, trade, remittances, and America’s relationship with Jamaica and the wider Caribbean all deserve thoughtful attention. Equally important, we must recognise that Jamaican heritage does not automatically translate into shared political ideology or a common political agenda. Our diaspora is diverse, and our political influence must be measured not only by how many of us occupy positions of power, but also by how effectively those positions translate into meaningful representation and service. Ultimately, I hope these results encourage Jamaicans at home and abroad to recognise that our influence extends far beyond our geographical borders,” she said.

Dr Karen Green, former deputy leader of the Florida Democratic Party, said the election results demonstrated the power of democratic participation.

“We the people spoke. We the people voted. We the people answered the responsibility that democracy places upon us.

“I believe the world woke up with us this morning with renewed assurance that the future of the free world can still be shaped by the will of the people. America, the land of the free and a beacon of hope, has demonstrated again that its citizens possess the power to change its direction.”

Democrats have won control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate. When the new Congress convenes on January 3, 2027, those majorities will serve alongside a Republican president, strengthening congressional oversight and ushering in shared governance in Washington.

“To me, this represents an opportunity to restore accountability and greater civility to public life. The legislative, executive, and judicial branches retain their distinct constitutional responsibilities. President Donald Trump retains his executive authority and veto power, while the courts continue their judicial work. Congress will have a renewed responsibility to scrutinise the administration, oversee public spending, and represent the American people,” she said.

PROFOUND IMPLICATIONS

Dr Allan Cunningham, a community leader in Florida, said the 2026 mid-term election results carried profound implications for the Caribbean diaspora, fundamentally reshaping regional representation.

“The historic victory of Byron Donalds as Florida’s first Black governor elevates a leader of Jamaican descent to the highest level of state governance. Locally in Broward County, the successes of Mayor Denise Grant and Vice-Mayor Richard Campbell ensure our community’s needs remain in dedicated hands. Moving forward, we must remain unified and politically active. The diaspora will leverage this powerful leadership to champion fair immigration reform, stable regional trade, and economic opportunities that protect our families both here and across the Caribbean,” he said.

Dr Karren Dunkley said the Democratic Party’s victory in the 2026 US mid-term elections presented an important opportunity for Jamaica and the wider Caribbean to strengthen their relationship with the United States and advance issues critical to the region’s future.

“The win represents a new political reality and shift that must be viewed through the lens of opportunity, strategic partnership and shared responsibility. Jamaica and the Caribbean have significant interests at stake, including trade and investment, immigration policy, regional security, climate resilience, energy development, education and economic growth.

“We must use this moment to strengthen our engagement with the new congressional leadership and ensure that the Caribbean’s priorities receive meaningful attention in Washington. In particular, we must advocate for immigration policies that respect the dignity and contributions of Caribbean nationals, greater investment in our economies, stronger support for climate resilience, and expanded opportunities for our young people.

“The Jamaican and Caribbean diaspora also has a critical role to play. We are more than communities living abroad; we are an influential bridge between the United States and our countries of heritage. Our collective voice, professional expertise, economic contributions and political engagement must be mobilised to advance the interests of our people at home and abroad.

At the same time, Jamaica must maintain bipartisan relationships in Washington. Our national interests must transcend party politics and remain grounded in sustainable partnerships that benefit generations to come,” she said.

Dr Robert Clarke, head of the Help Jamaica Medical Mission, expressed hope that the election results would lead to a reset of relationships around the world, including in the Caribbean, and that the sovereignty of countries in the region would be respected and preserved.

He said democracy was not something to be earned and it was the right of every individual to matter, wherever in the world they resided.

“The people have spoken and we look forward for a better tomorrow,” he said.

editorial@gleanerjm.com