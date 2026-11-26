The People’s National Party (PNP) has signalled its intention to stage further protests across Jamaica to increase pressure on the Holness administration to take responsibility for what it considers failures in the Government’s handling of Hurricane Melissa relief efforts.

Yesterday, members of the party’s executive and scores of supporters gathered in Cross Roads, St Andrew, where they branded the Government as uncaring, accused it of dereliction of duty, and demanded the resignation of Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management (ODPEM) Director General Commander Alvin Gayle.

“This is the first demonstration that we are having, and I am very happy that we got the support today because the nation needs good Government, the nation needs a caring Government, the nation needs a leader who is honest and whose words can be relied on,” PNP President Mark Golding declared.

He insisted that the protest was not about party politics, but was intended to show solidarity with Jamaicans who are still struggling to recover from the hurricane.

“We are in it for the long haul; we are going to do whatever it takes to defend the rights of the Jamaican people,” he said.

The protest was prompted by a recent auditor general’s report that exposed major administrative and operational shortcomings in ODPEM’s response in the aftermath of the Category 5 storm.

The report flagged serious accountability, record-keeping and storage deficiencies across relief operations, including donated rice that subsequently became infested with weevils, unaccounted-for prefabricated homes, and the improper use of donated funds to clear goods on behalf of third-party donors.

The Government has faced mounting criticism over the findings but has maintained that no donated funds are missing and that the weaknesses identified at ODPEM are being addressed through sweeping administrative changes.

It has also rejected calls by the Opposition for Gayle’s resignation.

Outrage over the discovery of weevil-infested rice prompted one PNP supporter, who gave his name only as Alexander, to travel from his home in Portland Cottage, Clarendon, to join the protest, which began at about 7 a.m.

“People are suffering, right, and fi dem have food and mek it a spoil, it nuh right,” he told The Gleaner.

Kamar Gilzine, another PNP supporter, was equally incensed.

“People wanting food, yet still we have food lock up in containers and warehouses; we hear about the weevils in the rice. People are still crying and people are still asking, ‘Where are the houses?’” he said.

“I am supporting the cry of the people in the west, and the people across the length and breadth of this country. ‘Cause after one year, the Government is still searching for answers to the plights of the people,” he added.

Dr Dayton Campbell, PNP general secretary, said the party would not be silenced in its criticism of the Holness-led administration.

“It is because he has this messianic complex, that he believes you cannot criticise or ask questions of him,” Campbell asserted.

“If they block the questions inside the Parliament, well we [a] go have the people’s parliament in the streets of Jamaica. If they refuse to answer the questions in Parliament, then we’ll call our meetings in school rooms across the length and breadth of Jamaica. And if dem suspend all a wi out a Parliament, then we are going to demonstrate in the streets and lane across the length and breadth of Jamaica,” he continued.

Opposition Spokesman on Education Damion Crawford called on Prime Minister Dr Andrew Holness to address the nation.

“He told us that Desmond was not competent when he moved ODPEM from where Desmond had it, and now that he has been proven to be incompetent, we only seeing Desmond. We want to see the prime minister,” he said.

ODPEM was transferred from the Ministry of Local Government and Community Development, for which Desmond McKenzie is portfolio minister, to the Office of the Prime Minister shortly after Hurricane Melissa last year.

Meanwhile, St Andrew South Western Member of Parliament Angela Brown Burke also criticised the Government for failing in its duty to protect the most vulnerable, and insisted that it would be held accountable.

“One of the most important roles of Government is about protecting the poor, the vulnerable, the weak, and those who cannot stand on their own,” she said. “At some point or other you are going to have to answer to the people of Jamaica; and we start today, but it doesn’t end here.”

sashana.small@gleanerjm.com