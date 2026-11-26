Western Bureau:

Negril has officially joined the local jerk festival fraternity, with the resort town set to host the inaugural Jamaica Jerk Championship over three days at the scenic Cliff Hotel from December 4 to 6.

The event, which was launched on November 10 against the backdrop of Negril’s much-admired sunset, is being promoted as a fiery celebration of Jamaica’s culinary heritage, showcasing local talent and celebrating the island’s iconic jerk tradition.

Explaining the inspiration behind the championship, George Fisette, managing director of The Cliff Hotel and Spa, said the aim was to bring renewed attention to the role jerk plays in Jamaica’s culture.

“My inspiration was a simple observation that what has started off as Jamaican jerk is becoming rebranded as Caribbean jerk... it needs to be reasserted that this is a Jamaican product,” he said.

The media launch attracted representatives from print, digital, radio and television, as well as sponsors and key tourism stakeholders, who were given an insight into the championship and the vision behind its staging, particularly its focus on exposing local talent and celebrating the island’s rich culinary heritage.

Competitors from across the island will vie for the title of Jamaica Jerk Champion and a grand prize of US$10,000. The competition will focus exclusively on traditional jerk chicken, with participants expected to demonstrate their mastery of the techniques, ingredients and preparation methods associated with the dish.

According to a release from the organisers, the competition will be judged by a six-member panel of culinary professionals with internationally recognised credentials. The panel will have an international flavour, comprising four Jamaican-born judges and representatives from the United States and South Korea.

Beyond the culinary competition, the event is expected to provide a boost to Negril’s tourism and hospitality sector, attracting more than 500 attendees and creating opportunities for accommodation providers, restaurants, transportation operators and other businesses.

The Cliff Hotel, which is hosting the championship, is itself experiencing an expansion, having recently acquired the neighbouring Idle Awhile property, adding seven villas and suites to its portfolio.

In true Negril style, the festivities will extend beyond the jerk competition, with a partnership with WAVZ resulting in a free ‘Respect the Jerk’ concert on Friday, December 4, adding another dimension to the celebration of Jamaica’s rich cultural heritage.

editorial@gleanerjm.com