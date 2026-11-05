Machete-wielding man fatally shot by police in Linstead

A machete-wielding man was fatally shot by the police in Linstead, St Catherine on Wednesday after he allegedly attacked them.

The deceased has been identified as 28-year-old Anthony Parker, otherwise called ‘Tony’, of Cow Gully in Bog Walk, St Catherine.

The police reported that about 1:23 p.m., Parker went to a furniture store along Victoria Street in Linstead and demanded money.

When his demand was not met, he reportedly used a machete to chop at someone and also smashed a glass case.

He also reportedly damaged a cash register inside the store.

The police were summoned and responded to a report of the machete-wielding man.

On arrival, he was observed between Victoria and Gillette streets, still armed with the machete, the police reported.

According to the police, the man was instructed by the cops to drop the machete, but he disobeyed and used it to hit the police service vehicle.

The police say the cops attempted to accost Parker, but he reportedly chopped at the officers and continued his advance.

The police took defensive action, and the man was shot and injured.

The machete was seized.

The injured man was assisted to the Linstead Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A probe is being undertaken by the Independent Commission of Investigations.

- Rasbert Turner

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