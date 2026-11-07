Daija Cole named St Ann’s Bay youth mayor

Upper sixth-form student at York Castle High School in St Ann, Daija Cole, has been selected as Youth Mayor of St Ann’s Bay after emerging winner of the St Ann Municipal Corporation’s youth councillors’ debating competition on Monday.

Cole, who previously served as youth councillor for the Ocho Rios division, secured the top position ahead of Khai-Antoine Davidson-Brown of Brown’s Town High, who represented the Alexandria division and was selected deputy youth mayor.

Tariq Preddie, a student of Ardenne High School representing his hometown division of St Ann’s Bay, was selected youth chief executive officer.

Completing the top four is Rhianna Moore, a student of the University of the Commonwealth Caribbean (UCC), who represented the Sturge Town division and was selected youth chief engineering officer.

Fifteen of the 16 divisions were represented in the competition, which was held at the St Ann’s Bay Anglican Church Hall under the sub-theme, ‘Empowering Youth, Strengthening Communities: A New Generation of Local Leaders’.

The newly selected youth leaders will be sworn in next week and will participate in activities commemorating November as Local Government and Community Month.

Activities for the month began with the National Church Service on November 1 in Kingston under the theme, ‘Local Government: Your Voice, Your Community’.

Other key activities include the opening of the new Falmouth Infirmary on November 19, the Local Government Expo on November 20 at the National Indoor Sports Centre, and the Local Government Cook-off Competition at Pearly Beach, St Ann, on November 29.

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