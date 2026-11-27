Persons who purchase motor vehicles without first establishing their legitimacy, risk losing their investment and could face criminal prosecution.

That was the warning from Detective Sergeant Dave Francis of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) Stolen Motor Vehicle Unit, while speaking recently on the Police Civilian Oversight Authority ‘Citizens’ Corner’ Podcast.

He explained that individuals who unknowingly purchase stolen motor vehicles can find themselves in serious legal and financial difficulties.

“You will lose that vehicle. You will lose your money, and you could find yourself behind bars,” he cautioned.

He added that a person found in possession of a stolen motor vehicle could face a charge of possession of stolen property.

“If you are found guilty, the decision is really with the judge, but [you] could be looking at from about six months to about 15 months,” Detective Sergeant Francis said.

Against this background, he is urging prospective buyers to carry out the necessary checks before completing a motor-vehicle purchase, which can also include seeking the assistance of traffic police to use their Electronic Motor Vehicle Check Device to verify if the vehicle is stolen.

He also recommended that buyers use electronic payment methods rather than cash, as these provide a verifiable record of the transaction.

“When you do motor-vehicle money transfer, it will leave a paper trail so that what you say can be verified by the police, and the police can also use that paper trail to find the person to whom the money went,” he explained.

Detective Sergeant Francis further reminded the public that cash transactions exceeding $1 million are illegal.

- JIS

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