BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, CMC – Caribbean businesses and consumers could face an additional US$3.6 billion in shipping costs between 2028 and 2035 under proposed International Maritime Organisation (IMO) rules to reduce emissions from the global shipping industry, according to a new study by the CARICOM Private Sector Organisation (CPSO).

The study warns that the IMO’s Net-Zero Framework could increase the cost of shipping imports into the region by 14 per cent by 2035, adding an estimated US$761 million in that year alone.

The study – ‘IMO Net-Zero Framework and the CARICOM Member States: An Economic and Trade Impact Assessment of the Texts before MEPC 85 and the Region’s Conditional Position’ – was released on November 26 ahead of the IMO’s 85th session of the Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC), which begins in London on November 30.

CPSO Chief Executive Officer and Technical Director Dr Patrick Antoine said the organisation supported efforts to achieve net-zero emissions in shipping but wanted safeguards to protect Caribbean economies from disproportionate costs.

“The CPSO supports net-zero shipping. However, we do not support a text that charges in full a region facing disproportionately negative impacts and leaves what comes back to be decided later. There can be no IMO-NZF without safeguards for CARICOM,” he said.

The study, which examines the economic impact of the framework on 12 CARICOM member states, estimates that the landed cost of imported goods could rise by about 2.5 per cent, before the increase is compounded by customs duties.

It also projects that real imports could be US$2.9 billion, or 9.5 per cent, lower in 2035 than they would otherwise have been, with food imports alone potentially declining by US$312 million.

The CPSO said the region’s limited access to alternative marine fuels and infrastructure would make it difficult for shipping companies serving the Caribbean to transition to cleaner fuels before the mid-2030s.

With no regional bunkering network for these fuels and limited availability of suitable feeder vessels, the study expects carriers to pay the charges and pass the costs on to importers through freight surcharges.

It said the impact would vary across the region, with the seven tourism-dependent island economies potentially experiencing real import declines of between 6.6 and 9.5 per cent.

Smaller islands served by fewer shipping routes could also face the risk of shipping lines reducing or withdrawing services, while the study’s estimates cover imports only and do not include the additional costs associated with exports.

The CPSO also assessed four alternative proposals submitted ahead of the MEPC meeting, comparing their projected costs with those of the framework approved in April 2025.

It estimates that additional shipping costs between 2028 and 2035 could reach US$3.6 billion under the approved framework, US$3 billion under Japan’s proposal and US$4.8 billion under Tuvalu’s proposal.

Preliminary estimates for the proposals from Brazil and Liberia are lower, at approximately US$700 million and US$500 million, respectively. However, the CPSO said neither guarantees that funds would be returned to the Caribbean.

The study further estimates that CARICOM’s payments in 2030 could account for about two per cent of the revenue expected to be generated for the IMO’s Net-Zero Fund, although the region represents just 0.12 per cent of global imports.

The organisation said the rules governing how funds would be distributed had not yet been established.

The CPSO is calling for safeguards to be included in any framework adopted, arguing that efforts to decarbonise shipping should not increase the cost of living or undermine food security and affordability in the Caribbean.

It wants any fund or investment facility to recognise the disproportionate impact on Caribbean Small Island Developing States (SIDS), reserve a share of funding for the region and allow for a phased implementation of measures on shipping routes serving Caribbean countries.

It is also proposing that the region receive at least as much funding as it contributes through charges on imports and exports, with the Caribbean Development Bank suggested as a possible channel for managing the funds.

The CPSO further wants the option with the lowest net cost to the region to remain under consideration, including the proposals from Japan, Brazil and Liberia.

The MEPC meeting is scheduled to run from November 30 to December 3, with the framework expected to return for a decision at a resumed extraordinary session on December 4.

Antoine said the transition to cleaner shipping could also create opportunities for the Caribbean once the necessary vessels, fuel supplies and infrastructure were in place.

The study estimates that a dual-fuel feeder vessel could save between US$200 and US$250 for every tonne of conventional fuel replaced.

“This is an investment agenda as much as a negotiating position,” Antoine said.

“CARICOM can be a supplier of cleaner marine fuels, not just a payer of carbon charges. But the infrastructure, the ships, and the finance have to come first, and the private sector is ready to assist with bridging the gap that exists.”

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