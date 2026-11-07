TORONTO:

There is mixed reaction to the sentence of life imprisonment with no chance of parole for 13 years which was handed down to a Jamaican man who was found guilty of second-degree murder in the March 2024 death of his Clarendon-born wife, 64-year-old Toronto schoolteacher Estella Wheeler.

On October 29, Ontario Superior Court Justice Laura Bird in Newmarket, Ontario, sentenced Trevor George Wheeler, 70, who was 68 at the time of the offence.

He was found guilty in September in the death of Estella Wheeler, who taught grades 7 and 8 at the Africentric Alternative School in North York for more than seven years.

Hugh Reynolds, who was principal of the Africentric Alternative School at the time Wheeler was killed, says he vividly remembers the morning of March 6, 2024, and how difficult it was to relay the tragic news to fellow teachers, parents, guardians, and students.

“It was very traumatising for everyone, including the school,” said Reynolds, who is no longer at the Africentric Alternative School.

He said there were a number of things that Justice Bird took into consideration when she delivered the sentence and the length of eligibility for parole, such as the deplorable conditions in prisons.

Reynolds believes some information was not shared, noting that Trevor Wheeler was described in court as “a good father and a good husband”.

He said one must also consider the couple’s children, daughter Tissa-Kaye, stepdaughter Norma, and sons Trevon and Damian.

Now principal of Downsview Public School, Reynolds questioned what message is being sent to society in Canada, Jamaica, and other countries where intimate partner violence remains prevalent.

“I was at the sentencing because I wanted to be there. I wanted some closure. But I think a message has to be sent to our society about intimate partner violence.”

“A message has to be sent to say it’s not okay, and people have to be encouraged to speak up when they’re going through things like this.”

Reynolds said there are still a number of unanswered questions, but he is satisfied that the case was resolved within two years, noting that it could have taken much longer.

“I feel justified that he was found guilty in such a short period of time. The family needs to heal because it is a major dislocation for the children. They have lost both parents, so there is no win there for them.”

Lorraine, a parent, said justice has finally been served for Estella Wheeler, whom she described as a beautiful soul and dedicated educator.

“Instead of being stolen by a senseless act of domestic violence, she should be enjoying her well-earned retirement and twilight years surrounded by her loving family and grandchildren. This tragedy hits close to home, and there must be absolute zero tolerance for domestic abuse in our communities. While no sentence can erase the pain of this profound loss, this life sentence sends an unequivocal message that abusers will be held fully accountable, and it brings a necessary measure of peace to everyone standing for justice,” she said.

Wheeler’s funeral was on April 13, 2024, at West Toronto Church of God, where she was a member.

Estella Wheeler graduated from Clarendon College in 1977 and was a member of the Church Teachers’ College class of 1980. She continued her education in Canada, graduating from the Royal College of Arts and Social Sciences in 2008 and from York University in 2010.

She taught at several schools, including New Green and Granville All-Age schools, Central High School, Brookview Middle School, Smithfield School, and Rockford Public School in the Greater Toronto Area.

On September 29, Brookwell Park, a small park near Sheppard Avenue West and Keele Street, was renamed in honour of Estella A. Wheeler.