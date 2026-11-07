Siloah Primary gets $1.9m boost from Appleton

Students and teachers at Siloah Primary School in St Elizabeth are to benefit from improved access to drinking water, cooler classrooms and additional teaching resources following a $1.9-million donation from Appleton Estate and the J. Wray & Nephew (JWN) Foundation.

The donation, presented on October 30, forms part of celebrations marking 45 years of service by Dr Joy Spence at J. Wray & Nephew.

The contribution includes two 1,000-gallon water tanks, 18 water stands with a supply of five-gallon water bottles, 24 wall-mounted fans for six classrooms, three smart televisions with wall mounts, and a water-testing kit.

The handover continues a relationship between Spence and the school that began five years ago under the ‘40 Years of Joy’ initiative, which introduced a breakfast-feeding programme for primary schools in communities surrounding Appleton Estate.

During a visit to Siloah Primary at the time, Spence was impressed by the commitment of Principal Oneil Larmond and the warmth of the students, prompting her to continue supporting the institution.

Earlier this year, that support included a commitment to provide feminine hygiene supplies throughout the year for girls in grades five and six.

Spence, Appleton Estate’s master blender, said education had always been a priority for her and that the latest contribution was intended to address practical needs that could improve students’ learning experiences.

“My passion is for education, and I always support causes for education through the foundation, through scholarships, and initiatives such as this. This donation responds to everyday needs that can make a real difference to a child’s school experience. Having drinking water readily available, cooler classrooms, and technology to support teaching can help students feel more comfortable and better able to concentrate on learning. As I celebrate 45 years with J. Wray & Nephew, it is deeply rewarding to share that milestone in this way. Through the JWN Foundation, scholarships and initiatives such as this, I hope to continue helping young people access the support and opportunities they need to fulfil their potential,” she said.

The water tanks are expected to strengthen the school’s drinking water storage capacity, while the stands and bottled water will improve access throughout the school day. The fans will provide relief from classroom heat, particularly for students preparing for their Primary Exit Profile examinations, while the smart televisions will offer additional teaching resources.

Larmond welcomed the donation, describing it as a significant improvement to the school’s learning environment and expressing gratitude for Spence’s continued support.

“Total joy when Dr Joy Spence is around. We are extremely happy for her donation of water drums, water coolers, wall fans and smart televisions. This has transformed our learning environment, allowing our students and staff to work more effectively. This will enhance the performance of all our students. Special thanks to Dr Joy Spence and the JWN Foundation for always being there for our school and community,” he said.

The donation forms part of JOY45, which celebrates Spence’s journey at J. Wray & Nephew, where she joined as chief chemist in 1981 before becoming the first female master blender in the spirits industry in 1997.

The anniversary celebrations also highlighted the importance of education through the recognition of scholarship recipient Cara Fraser at a dinner held at The University of the West Indies, Mona, on October 15.

The Siloah Primary handover extended that commitment to communities surrounding Appleton Estate, providing practical assistance aimed at improving conditions for students and the teachers who support them.