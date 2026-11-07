Westgreen honours community stalwarts

Western Bureau:

Four members of the Westgreen community in Montego Bay, St James, have been honoured by the area’s Community Development Committee (CDC) for more than 30 years of exemplary service to the committee and the wider community.

The awardees, who were recognised during a recent ceremony at the Westgreen Jamaica Noble Church, were past chairpersons Joan Sargeant and Olga Morstan, past secretary Kay Wait, and former public relations officer and assistant secretary Carlton Headley.

In responding to her award, Sargeant told The Gleaner that she was grateful for the CDC’s show of appreciation, particularly as plans for a similar recognition service in the past had not materialised.

“In my past service in the CDC, we had tried so much to achieve this plan, and I am happy to know that after the new administrative body took over the CDC, they have come to accomplish it,” she said. “I am elated to know that somebody followed through and continued this process, and I am happy it was done while I am alive, that we could benefit from it.

“We have seen some positive results from our work, although of course not all of the issues have been resolved,” she added.

The appreciation and awards service, held 10 days before the first anniversary of Hurricane Melissa, also provided an opportunity to reflect on the impact of the Category 5 storm on the community.

Westgreen was among several communities in St James that suffered catastrophic damage during the hurricane. The area was badly affected by floodwaters, which left numerous homes partially buried under several feet of mud and debris, resulting in major losses of household items and damage to motor vehicles.

Reflecting on Westgreen’s current state, Sergeant expressed confidence that the CDC’s current administration would continue to advocate for the community’s development.

“It is really hard to assess development in Westgreen now because, at the moment, there is room for infrastructural development, especially with the state of the streets and abandoned vehicles,” she said.

“Also, the majority of the population is more on the senior citizen side, and the main issue is, ‘I have worked so long, I am now retired, and how am I going to reach halfway where I was when I look on all my losses?’” she continued.

“However, we are having some external participation and intervention from outside, and we are awaiting an upcoming meeting with the disaster preparedness committee on the way forward.”

Meanwhile, Westgreen CDC President C. Maxwell Holness said the awards ceremony was a major milestone in the organisation’s efforts to promote community unity and recognise the awardees’ years of dedication to their fellow residents.

“The selection of our award recipients was guided by the principles of dedication to community unity, cooperation, peace, respect, and commitment to strengthening relationships among residents,” she said. “These awards acknowledge that community development is built upon the efforts of individuals who are willing to serve beyond their personal interests. Their efforts deserve acknowledgment, and their example should encourage future generations to embrace leadership through service.”

christopher.thomas@gleanerjm.com