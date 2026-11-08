Cops mourn passing of beloved colleague

The police in St Catherine are mourning the sudden passing of one of their long-serving colleagues last night.

Corporal Marcia Downie, who was assigned to the St Catherine North Division and was a Sub-Officer at the St Catherine Circuit Court, died at the Spanish Town General Hospital.

According to reports, Downie became ill about 11pm while she was at her home in Portmore, also in St Catherine.

She was assisted to the Spanish Town General Hospital where she died.

Downie served the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) for over 30 years.

The JCF Chaplaincy Unit has begun providing grief counselling for her colleagues and family members.

Commanding Officer for the St Catherine North Division Senior Superintendent of Police Hopeton Nicholson described her as a dedicated and neatly-dressed police officer who served the organisation with pride.

"She was very knowledgeable and was quick to assist her colleagues and the public alike,” Nicholson told The Gleaner.

“She was at work two weeks ago. Her passing was so sudden. She will be sadly missed and condolences to her family, well-wishers and her colleagues," SSP Nicholson said.

-- Rasbert Turner

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