Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives Heroy Clarke has credited Minister of National Security and Peace Dr Horace Chang’s strategic leadership for the significant reduction in murders in Jamaica.

Jamaica recorded 673 murders last year, a 40 per cent decline when compared with 2024 and the lowest in over three decades.

Between January 1 and November 21 this year, the police recorded 456 murders, a 25 per cent drop when compared with the corresponding period last year, according to the latest official statistics.

Clarke, who is also Member of Parliament for St James Central, described Chang as a visionary administrator, strategist and mentor.

“Dr. Chang is not just my minister. He's my brother. He has been my friend since 1996, and throughout all that time, he has been my mentor,” said Clarke, who was peaking on Saturday at a special luncheon to honour Chang at the Half Moon Hotel in St James.

Noting the drastic decline in murders from 1,515 in 2022 to 674 in 2025, the deputy House Speaker attributed the reduction to investments in technology, intelligence, mobility and police training.

“That is not an accident. That is leadership,” Clarke declared.

Chang, who is also Deputy Prime Minister and general secretary of the Jamaica Labour Party, entered representational politics in 1976 and Parliament in 1980.

He has represented St James North Western since 2002.

His political journey includes serving as parliamentary secretary in the Ministry of Health and holding ministerial responsibilities for water, housing, environment and works.

He assumed the national security portfolio in 2018 and was appointed deputy prime minister in 2020.

The luncheon was organised by the St James Police Civic Committee.

- Albert Ferguson

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