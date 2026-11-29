Jamaica’s Reggae Girlz has secured a spot in yet another international tournament, the third in less than two days.

The senior women’s football team qualified for the 2027 Pan American Games, to be held in Lima Peru, by finishing as the top Caribbean team in the CONCACAF W Championships, now underway in Texas in the United States.

They became the top Caribbean team after Mexico defeated Haiti 4 – 2 in an exciting encounter in the last quarter-final game of the championship at the Texas Health Mansfield Stadium.

Jamaica and Haiti were the only two Caribbean nations to advance to the eight-team quarterfinal stage.

On Friday Jamaica qualified automatically for their third straight FIFA Women’s World Cup, to be held in Brazil, with a 3 – 0 win over Costa Rica.

Hours later the Caribbean nation also qualified for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games after host nation, the United States, drubbed El Salvador 8-0.

It marks the first time a Jamaican senior football team, men or women’s, has qualified for the Olympic Games.

Earlier on Saturday, Canada shut out Panama 4 - 0 to also secure a spot at the FIFA Women’s World Cup and the Olympic Games.

The semi-final round of the CONCACAF W Championship is scheduled for Tuesday with Jamaica going up against the United States while Mexico will square off against Canada.

Beaten quarterfinalists Costa Rica will play El Salvador while Panama will face Haiti in a single elimination play-in round on Wednesday.

The winners of the two play-in matches will claim CONCACAF’S two final spots for an inter-confederation play-off in February next year for a place at the FIFA showpiece in Brazil.

- Karen Madden

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